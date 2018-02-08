Club FM 104.8 goes on-air in Kozhikode with its sixth station

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI: Matrubhumi Group’s radio division, Club FM launched its sixth radio station in Kozhikode. The station will air on the frequency 104.8 FM and will offer authentic and edited news along with entertainment and music programmes to the Malayalee audience.

The station has an interesting line-up of shows for listener’s entertainment. They include Malabar Mornings-dishes out positive energy and music, Kalakkan Recharge that spells the city , Food Mohabbat-the exciting food show, Ishtamulla Pattu Live-offering call-on-demand songs, Pocket Money a money game show,  Hindi company nostalgic journey experience with Ghazals, Hindustani and Bollywood music, Love Bytes-bed time show, Star Jam-celebrity talk show, Music Mojo-radio version of unplugged music show on Kappa TV, I Personally-radio version of celebrity interviews show on Kappa TV, Enthanu Babuetta-a humorous skit with a character named babu (etta), Sora Para-a satirical humorous conversations over topics like travel, food, real life situations, Lose Control-rocking DJ party on-air, diamonds of the yest years the old classics in Club Diamonds and last but not the least Sar- Keet Rj’s on- ground interactions with local public and finding interesting happenings in the city.

The launch was attended by Mathrubhumi officials including Chairman and Managing Director MP Veerendra Kumar, along with P V Chandran (Managing Editor), M V Shreyams Kumar (Joint Managing Director), P V Gangadharan (Director), P V Nideesh (Joint Managing Editor), Mayura Shreyams Kumar ( Officer –Innovations, Club FM)  and other officials.

As part of its celebration, sand-art sculpture was curated at Calicut beach which was in form of a mermaid listening to 104.8 FM station. The art work was open for general public by District Collector of Kozhikode Shri U V Jose.  The installation was created by artists Kamal Kanjilan, and Manoj Brahmamangalam, and it gained immense popularity and appreciation for its making by the audience.

Speaking on this occasion, M V Shreyams Kumar said, “We are delighted to launch our sixth new station after Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kannur and UAE. Our strategy is to expand in newer markets, and establish our leadership status, aligned as per Club FM’s brand personality of being irreverent, young, cool and trendy. We look forward to delight listeners with innovative content and presenters that will be industry first on radio”.

