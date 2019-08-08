JioSaavn's Artists Originals' 'Disappear' now available on global streaming platforms

MUMBAI: One of the world’s brightest music stars and a true pioneer of progressive world music and electronic fusion, Karsh Kale released new music recently.

Disappear, an evocative musical story of elusive love and loss is an independent collaboration with Tarana Marwah (Komorebi) and is supported by Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s hit-breaking label for global South Asian artists.

Inspired by Japanese Anime, Anime OSTS and literature, Komorebi, Kale’s vocal collaborator, brings a modern edge to Kale’s classic mix of electronica, Indian classical, and jazz.

The result is an almost orchestral composition that weaves the listener in and out of Komorebi’s vocals, as if her voice, itself, is one of Kale’s instruments.

“Disappear is the ambient dream of the unconscious mind taking shape through rigorous and eccentric beats. Not unlike a loved one who is just out of reach,” Kale says about his new record.

He further speaks about his experience of working with Komorebi, “Working with Komorebi, who brought a fresh indie aesthetic to the studio, allowed for the creation of something that is simultaneously modern and nostalgic. It’s layered with harmonic melodies and synth work that allows the listener to traverse new sounds while connecting to a lyrical story that I think everyone can relate to.”

“Even though the song took only a couple of days to put together, it was a humbling experience to work with someone who has such an in-depth understanding of music. I'm positive we got the creative best out of each other and hope to work more with Karsh Kale in the future.” says Komorebi.