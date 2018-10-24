Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experience of Sensation in 2016, is celebrating its association with the musical spectacle in 2018 for another edition. Taking place in Hyderabad on 27 October 2018, Sensation Rise is all set to thrill audiences with the ultimate music euphoria, as guests dressed in the signature all-white vibe to the rhythm of music.

With India’s music culture growing at an unprecedented pace, Budweiser aims to challenge the paradigm and shape culture through edgy, inspiring and genre acoustic music stories. Budweiser Experiences will be offering the best of hospitality and create a memorable journey for its guests by bringing to the city the signature ‘Bud Hotel’ concept, truly reflective of the brand’s promise to go above and beyond for its audience.

At the venue, select guests get exclusive access to the Budweiser viewing stage for an unmatched festival experience, making Sensation Rise 2018 truly a night to remember. The Budweiser Maze is an immersive engagement zone which will ensure all festival-goers get to take behind their best memories and incredible customized merchandise. The Sensation experience will then continue at the Bud Hotel, with an exclusive after party hosted by Budweiser for the artists and fans.

The festival assures an unforgettable night with performances by the world’s leading DJs, such as Robin Shulz, Sander Van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sam Feldt, Nucleya, Mr. White, MC Gee and WhoIsJody.

Commenting on the association, AB-InBev India VP Marketing Kartikeya Sharma said, “At Budweiser, we believe in authenticity and freedom, the two pillars of all our synergies and associations. We are elated to be bringing Sensation to India for their second edition, and curating a one-of-a-kind experience for music enthusiasts. With an incredible line up, this is surely going to be an exciting, differentiated and liberating experience for music festival-goers.”

Budweiser Experiences is an innovative platform curated with an aim to shape youth culture in India and provide world-class experiences for our consumers across the passion points of music, art, sport and lifestyle. In its initial years, Budweiser Experiences has brought to India some of the world’s biggest known events in electronic music like Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Sensation. In India, it has also festival introduced What’s Brewing – a global music platform where local and international artists perform exclusive sets and BUDx Boiler Room- world’s first electronic music lab in India. Each of these concepts are unique and were brought with a view to offer never-before-seen culture shaping experiences for Indian audiences.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD).

Tickets for Budweiser Experiences presents Sensation Rise 2018 are now available on bookmyshow.com