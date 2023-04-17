RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Apr 2023 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

BTS to release soundtrack for upcoming Korean animated TV series

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month.

It will be the first release from BTS as a team since 'Yet To Come' in June, reports Yonhap.

'Bastions', set to premiere on the SBS channel on May 14, is a 3D animation series that tells the story of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and grows into a true hero by saving the Earth, according to Timos Media.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," it added.

Also participating in the original soundtrack will be K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and soloists Heize and AleXa.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
BTS K-pop
Related news
 | 19 Aug 2020

BTS released new teaser of upcoming song 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: K-pop group BTS have shared a teaser trailer for their upcoming English song ‘Dynamite’, set for release on August 21. The 28-second clip shows the group dancing in front of a large “disco” sign, with a brief snippet of the song’s chorus audible.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more

2
Lauren Spencer Smith connects with Gayle and EM Beihold for pop anthem 'Fantasy'

“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more

3
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting...read more

4
SEVENTEEN drop cinematic trailer for 10TH FML

MUMBAI: Following the news of their forthcoming mini album FML receiving over 4M pre-orders, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a trailer for...read more

5
Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another 'controversial' performance. The singer, 30, took to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games