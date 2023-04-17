BTS to release soundtrack for upcoming Korean animated TV series

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month.
It will be the first release from BTS as a team since 'Yet To Come' in June, reports Yonhap.
'Bastions', set to premiere on the SBS channel on May 14, is a 3D animation series that tells the story of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and grows into a true hero by saving the Earth, according to Timos Media.
"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," it added.
Also participating in the original soundtrack will be K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and soloists Heize and AleXa.
(SOURCE: IANS)
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more
“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more
MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting...read more
MUMBAI: Following the news of their forthcoming mini album FML receiving over 4M pre-orders, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a trailer for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another 'controversial' performance. The singer, 30, took to...read more