After More Than Two Decades, NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt To Return With New Music in 2023

MUMBAI: Influential band stands among a select few of the most revered second-wave emo / indie bands of all time including their peers in The Promise Ring, Mineral, Christie Front Drive, Boys Life, Braid, Karate, and Rainer Maria.
"The lines between post-hardcore, indie rock, and emo blurred on the two mid-’90s full-lengths from the Van Pelt."- Pitchfork
"New York City’s The Van Pelt are an influential, but too often overlooked indie rock band -- cult favorites for many an emo-inclined crate digger." - Consequence
"...should be mentioned a lot more than they are when you talk about the history of emo."- Washed Up Emo
After twenty-five years of anticipation, New York City cult indie favorites The Van Pelt will release their first new recordings in Spring of 2023.
The band's upcoming album, titled "Artisans & Merchants," will be released jointly by Spartan Records in North America, La Castanya in Europe/World and Gringo in the UK.
Rediscover The Van Pelt's catalog here.
Reunion show soundchecks revealed that this band has a voice that was prematurely muted by their inability to see clearly in the thick of their rise.
More than two decades later, The Van Pelt has returned to explore what was left behind with a new collection of songs, "Artisans & Merchants." This is not a reunion album. This is vindication. For lovers of The Van Pelt, listening to "Artisans & Merchants" is like hearing the voice of a dear friend you haven't seen in years -- a friend you used to share countless beers with over banter that went nowhere other than delivering a solid night. Your friend is older, they've changed. In some ways you're worried for them, looks like they might be teetering on the brink of something. In other ways it's the same old them, a nugget of a soul too unique to ever be altered. It's for those unfamiliar with The Van Pelt though for whom we should be truly jealous. This is a stand-alone album, incredible vital songwriting in and of itself regardless of the long history this band has. The climax of the single "Image of Health" perhaps describes the beautiful desperation best: "And you never felt more alive / Than when the priest came to read you your rites!"
