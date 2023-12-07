RadioandMusic
MY FM launches the 10th season of 'Rangrezz'
MUMBAI : MY FM proudly presents the 10th season of Rangrezz, the biggest painting competition of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Rangrezz has been consistently a big hit among schools and children since its inception. The initiative has captivated young minds emerging as the largest platform for expression of their talent and creativity. It is the most awarded school connect programme acknowledged with awards both internationally and nationally.

Speaking on the initiative, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM stated, Rangrezz has stood tall as our network’s largest painting competition. Every year, hundreds of schools and lakhs of kids participate in this initiative. Engaging over 9 lakh individuals across 30 cities in India, this initiative offers brands a prime opportunity to reach their target audience directly. This year, apart from selecting 12 winners from each city, we are giving 12 national winners an opportunity to visit the ISRO centre at no cost to school or parents.”

Spanning across 7 states, Rangrezz ensures direct engagement with over 3 lakhs children from more than 700 schools and 6 lakhs parents across 30 diverse locations. This initiative offers a national stage for young talent to showcase their creativity.

The competition promises not just a platform for artistic expression but also an avenue for brands to establish meaningful connection with diverse audience. MY FM is running a comprehensive 360-degree campaign to promote this activity on radio, print, social handles and direct school outreach programmes.

