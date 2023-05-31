Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Radio Jockey, RJ Nalwa who will co-host the evening show ‘DL935’ with RJ Rohan. True to the kadak launda streak, Red FM has also announced the campaign ‘Land in Thailand.’

RJ Nalwa is the definition of a complete character, he is the one you can never have a dull moment with. He is a Delhi boy with swag on his right sleeve and humour on his left. From becoming a Majnu Merathiya to a typical Dhaba owner, he can don many hats. This is why, Red FM is delighted to introduce the campaign, ‘Land in Thailand’ that will take selected winners on an exclusive trip to Thailand.

The campaign aims to give listeners a memorable travel experience by highlighting the essence of the DL935 show. It will begin with Delhi sending video entries explaining ‘Why I am the most deserving one to win a ticket to Thailand.’ Furthermore, selected listeners will go through steps to qualify to win a trip to Thailand.

Tune into DL 935 from 5-9 pm Monday - Saturday only on 93.5 Red FM.