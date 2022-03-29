BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longest-running show ‘Suhana Safar with Anu Kapoor’, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is here with another fascinating show. Banking on the concept of the successful show, BIG FM presents its ardent Marathi listeners in Pune with ‘Big Marathi Bioscope With Subodh Bhave’ that will feature the versatile Indian actor every Monday to Saturday from 07:00 pm to 08:00 pm in Pune and Rest of Maharashtra except Nagpur and Goa, where it will air on Sunday, between 7:00 to 8:00 pm and in Mumbai between 5:00 to 6:00 pm respectively.

Keeping the element of ‘Dhun Badal Ke To Dekho’ alive, this show will inspire listeners to be changemakers by featuring celebrities who have been a beacon of positive change in society. Evoking a high sense of nostalgia for the Marathi film industry amongst listeners and adding, host Subodh Bhave, will have interactive conversations with celebrity guests and praise the legacy of India’s oldest film industry, its history actors in the form of fascinating trivia never heard before. Adding a dash of zing to the show, the popular Indian actor, writer, producer, and director, known for his work in Marathi Cinema, theatre and TV serials, will not only share untold stories of Marathi Cinema but will also give his perspectives on these stories. With the facts on the show based on authentic research, not easily available on the internet, the show looks to present content that is exclusive and entertaining for its listeners.

Speaking about the show and Subodh, Sunil Kumaran, Chief Brand and Digital Officer, BIG FM said, “The Marathi Film industry, over decades, has made its presence felt across the world owing to the sheer dedication and efforts of its talented artists. Each of their films, the people, who’ve worked on them to see it make a mark in filmmaking, have countless stories to narrate and inspire us with. It is the need of the hour for these unsung heroes and unheard stories to be heard and cherished by the masses. Having been a part of the industry for so long, Subodh was the perfect person to share the interesting and fun-loving incidents, information and facts about Marathi cinema with the listeners. With the help of a versatile and multi-talented personality like Subodh, I am confident that we will give them a show full of inspiration and information along with entertainment.”

Sharing his excitement for the show, Subodh Bhave said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the BIG FM family. This is my first stint as a radio host and doing so for a show that shines the spotlight on the legends of the Marathi entertainment industry is of immense privilege for me. This show and BIG FM are an amazing platform for me to interact with the listeners and share fascinating untold stories of Marathi Cinema with my perspective on them".

So, tune in to 95 BIG FM, Monday-Saturday from 07:00 pm t0 08:00 pm in Pune to engage, interact and listen to the inspiring stories with your favourite star ‘Subodh Bhave’.