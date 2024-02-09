RadioandMusic
Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats
Music Services | Seagram’s Royal Stag | hip-hop | music |

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musical festival blending Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats. The festival aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Living it Large' by bringing together two distinct genres to create the original sound of today’s generation, the Generation Large.

This cultural movement will unfold in two engaging formats:

1. On-ground format: The festival will travel to four major youth hubs - Bhubaneswar, Indore, Jaipur, and Pune. It will offer marquee musical performances along with interactive Phygital activations such as insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, and selfie booths. Last year's edition witnessed over 50,000 attendees across multiple cities, generating over 180 million digital views and 13 million social interactions.

2. In-studio format: This unique musical concept will feature three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks released as singles and videos across platforms. The songs from the previous season garnered close to 70 million views across multiple OTT and audio platforms.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO of Pernod Ricard India, expressed excitement about the festival, emphasizing Royal Stag's commitment to celebrating music as a key youth passion pillar.

Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia of Wavemaker, highlighted the festival's cultural significance and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President of New Business Development & Brand Partnerships at Universal Music Group, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, aiming to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of 'Melody meets Hip-Hop'.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, rapper Badshah, singer Neeti Mohan, and others shared their excitement about being part of this musical journey once again.

