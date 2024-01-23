RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 Jan 2024
music
News
Red FM brings music from the Himalayas to Delhi with Himalayan Indie Fest
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Red FM | Nisha Narayanan | Singer | Songs | music |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise the curtain on its latest on-ground initiative - the Himalayan Indie Fest. Set against the backdrop of Sunder Nursery in the heart of Delhi, the music fest is a celebration of music, art, and the beauty of the Himalayas. The event is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2024.

As a brand deeply committed to nurturing India's diverse musical heritage, Red FM’s Himalayan Indie Fest – is a conscious retreat for music lovers. The evening will be adorned by hand-picked artists who embody the essence of the Himalayan musical landscape like Unb (MC Panda), Trance Effect, Aabha Hanjura, Raman Negi, Rhem (Smoulder), and Faisal Ashoor. Himalayan Indie Fest is not just a musical experience; it's also a culinary adventure with an array of dishes, each telling a story of heritage, tradition, and culinary innovation.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, "It is in the spirit of being cultural evangelists and a brand with a purpose we are thrilled to present the Himalayan Indie Fest. With this musical evening, we aim to showcase the often-overlooked musical treasures from the foothills of the Himalayas, with diverse genres including, devotional, folk, and contemporary music. We feel it is our responsibility to keep nurturing the exquisite musical heritage for our upcoming generations. We believe bringing the culture of the Himalayan belt to Delhi will be a one in a lifetime experience for our audience. We are sure that Delhilites will welcome this musical treasure with all the love.”

Register yourself at https://insider.in/himalayan-indie-fest-2024/event and Join us on the 4th of February for a magical evening at the Himalayan Indie Fest.

related stories
 |  22 Jan 2024

Mobilla Launches innovative new range Of MPOWER portable powerbanks

MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a line-up of 7 cutting-edge power banks ‘MPOWER’ that redefine convenience and reliability.

 |  18 Jan 2024

Red FM Welcomes Pune's Favorite Son, RJ Bandya, to Morning No.1

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce the launch of the iconic RJ Bandya, to the Pune airwaves. With over fifteen years of media experience, Bandya has become a household name, reigning supreme as one of Pune’s top 3 RJs.

 |  18 Jan 2024

IPRS and EY panel discussion on the Meteoric Rise of Music Publishing in India

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding music creators' rights, is organising a panel discussion on E&Y’s first-ever comprehensive report titled "The Rise of Music Publishing in India: A Study on the Music Creator Economy." The discussio

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group