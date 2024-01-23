Red FM brings music from the Himalayas to Delhi with Himalayan Indie Fest

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise the curtain on its latest on-ground initiative - the Himalayan Indie Fest. Set against the backdrop of Sunder Nursery in the heart of Delhi, the music fest is a celebration of music, art, and the beauty of the Himalayas. The event is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2024.

As a brand deeply committed to nurturing India's diverse musical heritage, Red FM’s Himalayan Indie Fest – is a conscious retreat for music lovers. The evening will be adorned by hand-picked artists who embody the essence of the Himalayan musical landscape like Unb (MC Panda), Trance Effect, Aabha Hanjura, Raman Negi, Rhem (Smoulder), and Faisal Ashoor. Himalayan Indie Fest is not just a musical experience; it's also a culinary adventure with an array of dishes, each telling a story of heritage, tradition, and culinary innovation.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, "It is in the spirit of being cultural evangelists and a brand with a purpose we are thrilled to present the Himalayan Indie Fest. With this musical evening, we aim to showcase the often-overlooked musical treasures from the foothills of the Himalayas, with diverse genres including, devotional, folk, and contemporary music. We feel it is our responsibility to keep nurturing the exquisite musical heritage for our upcoming generations. We believe bringing the culture of the Himalayan belt to Delhi will be a one in a lifetime experience for our audience. We are sure that Delhilites will welcome this musical treasure with all the love.”

Register yourself at https://insider.in/himalayan-indie-fest-2024/event and Join us on the 4th of February for a magical evening at the Himalayan Indie Fest.