RadioandMusic
RNM
| 04 Dec 2023
music
News
India gets its much-awaited community for women in the music industry with Women of Music India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Women of Music India | Jasleen Royal | Sweta Ojha | Preeti Nayyar | music | Songs |

MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership. The foundation is a women-led community that aims to make the Indian music industry more accessible to women across the globe. In addition to artists across genres, WoMI also caters to the music workforce, from artist managers, executives, label heads to photographers, stylists, hair and make-up artists, journalists and more.

Set up with the goal of amplifying voices of women from the ecosystem and open the door for the next generation of women entering the music industry. The membership will be free of cost to all persons who identify as women. On 23rd November, they launched a campaign which has garnered support across the board with the first cohort of members including artists like Jonita Gandhi, Jasleen Royal, Kamakshi Khanna and business executives Preeti Nayyar (SVP- Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group), Ankita Maheshwari (GM - People Manager, Sony Music India), Shreya Khaladkar (Comms Lead, Believe).

Speaking about the need for organizations like WOMI, early supporter and member, Rapper Raja Kumari said, “It’s time for the mic to be passed on and let women take the lead too”.

Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, another member of the community, expands, “We should remove the barriers faced by women in the music industry, and that can only happen if we bring in more women ''.

Execs and professionals from the music industry have pledged their support to help members get access to an extensive community of professionals, early-access to opportunities, job listings, mentorship programs, industry-led workshops, and events across the country for networking.

Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group said, “We’re pooling in our resources, ideas and experience to allow more women to obtain the skills required to join the industry”.

Bluprint Co-Founder, Sweta Ojha said, “This initiative gives us the chance to build a community that can support each other and get more women a seat at the table across all areas of the music business”.

As the Indian music industry is receiving more attention across global markets and continues to diversify, Women of Music India, is emerging as an outcome of this transforming landscape. With the purpose of making more voices in the industry heard, WoMI is a step towards change. 

About WoMI:

Women of Music India (WOMI) is a women-led community emerging from the Indian music industry, with the intention of holding meaningful dialogue, unlocking opportunities, and building networks, to make the Indian music industry a safe, inclusive and more equitable space for all. The foundation has been set up by Priyanka Khimani as a not-for-profit under section 8 of The Companies Act, 2013.

related stories
 |  01 Dec 2023

Wynk Rewind is now live with India’s favourite music of 2023

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, unveiled its Wynk Rewind 2023 – announcing the top artists, albums and songs to have ruled the Indian music scene this year.

 |  29 Nov 2023

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourth season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

 |  28 Nov 2023

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announce the release of its latest podcast series, “Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond.” The podcast delves into the stories of those who lived through the tragic events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2023 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group