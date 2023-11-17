RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest podcast ‘Main Hoon Villian,’ in collaboration with HarperCollins. The podcast delves into the world of Bollywood villains, and their journey through the ages.

As the iconic dialogues echo in our minds, we find ourselves in awe of the performances that have defined these villains and their roles in Bollywood. Red FM believes in celebrating the appeal of Bollywood's antagonists. In this podcast, cinephile host Mohit Chhabra invites the National Award Winning author of the book ‘Pure Evil - The Bad Men of Bollywood’ - Balaji Vittal to explore the ever-evolving nature of villainy in Bollywood.

The podcast features six episodes exploring different archetypes of villainy in Bollywood, including The Smugglers, The Dacoits, The Psychopaths, The Scheming Relatives, and The Foreign Villains, and a special episode with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, examining why villains continue to fascinate us.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “From dramatic dialogues to portrayals of nuanced emotions, our villains have gone through it all. ‘Main Hoon Villain’ our latest podcast explores the evolving social fabric over the decades and how it gave birth to diverse villains in Bollywood. As leading podcast curators, we believe it is our prerogative to introduce unique concepts as topics of conversation; joining forces with HarperCollins' was a collaboration prodigy where we could explore the intriguing world of villains in Bollywood.”

Speaking on the announcement, Aman Arora General Manager, Marketing HarperCollins India said, “Our collaboration with 93.5 RED FM on the ‘Main Hoon Villain’ podcast is a testament to our mutual love for storytelling. We are delighted to share that our beloved author, Balaji Vittal, will be featured in the show to discuss his remarkable book, Pure Evil: The Bad Men of Bollywood. This podcast promises to take its audience on a journey into the intriguing conversations around Indian cinema's ‘Bad Men,’ and we couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this fascinating exploration.”

Tune in to 'Main Hoon Villian' on Red FM and other leading podcast platforms to immerse yourself in the world of the bad men and women who have left an indelible mark on Bollywood.