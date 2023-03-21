RadioandMusic
Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this March with the launch of their campaign, What Do Women Want. Mirchi Hyderabad’S Telugu and Hindi FM stations(98.3FM & 95FM) conducted a survey for the women of the city as part of its campaign to determine what they wanted. In response to this initiative, women answered some of the most bizarre questions honestly. In an effort to end the social myths and stereotypes against women, Mirchi compiled its findings and shared them with the public.

Mirchi deployed a multi-pronged approach for this campaign and leveraged its expertise across radio, digital, and on-ground for different activations. This initiative was led by RJs Shezzi, Gaurika & Shadab from Mirchi 95 and RJs Swathi, Amritha, and Saran from Mirchi 98.3. These RJs gave both English- and Telugu-speaking audiences of Hyderabad a chance to ask that one question about women that is always on their minds. From a pool of questions collected through its vox pops, RJ shoutouts, and social media engagements, Mirchi handpicked 10 questions for the survey. According to the results of the survey, women have certain perceptions about socio-economic background when choosing partners and the dos and don'ts of dating. View the results of the survey here.

Commenting on this initiative, M N Hussain (Business Director- ENIL- AP, Telangana & Karnataka) said, “Mirchi is known to champion topical conversations through its unique campaign, initiative, and collaborations across markets. This time our regional team undertook the task of finding answers to the age-old question of ‘What do Women Want?’. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate women and provide them with a platform to share their thoughts without any hesitations. Our survey shows that 63.4% of women affirm that they don’t care who makes the first move. Therefore, these findings set the records straight for any stereotypical remarks that women are often subjected to. We hope to continue curating more such engaging and effective initiatives in the future.”

Catch all the interesting questions and findings for the survey only on @mirchi.telugu and @95mirchihyderabad

