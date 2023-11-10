Universal Music India and REPRESENT announce strategic partnership

MUMBAI : - Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment and REPRESENT, a pioneering Indian independent talent management company, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the opportunities available for its artists. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Aayushman Sinha and its energetic team, REPRESENT has quickly earned a reputation for shaping the future of Indian pop culture, while nurturing independent artists to achieve global recognition.

Through the strategic collaboration, REPRESENT's talented roster will gain access to UMG's global footprint across distribution, publishing, brands and more, directly facilitating the growth and reach of their artists worldwide, empowering REPRESENT’s artists to create more music and an expanded ecosystem to foster their creativity. Some of the REPRESENT artists, who have billions of streams combined, will be distributed and supported under this strategic partnership include Anuv Jain, MC Stan, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Yashraj, Hanita Bhambri, Akanksha Bhandari, Kamakshi Khanna, Saahel, Savera, Kayan, OAFF and Jai Dhir.

The companies will work together on artist development, fan engagement and more. The alliance leverages the creative synergies, united in their commitment to push boundaries and support established, as well as emerging talent and help introduce new Indian music culture to a global audience. This partnership between UMGI and REPRESENT, symbolizes another major milestone for the growth of Indian artists, combining REPRESENT's blueprint for talent development with UMG's expertise to develop artistry and elevate the independent music scene in India.

In making the announcement, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia said, “We are delighted to announce this new strategic partnership with REPRESENT. Our combined efforts will empower their artists and fuel their creativity, help inspire audiences worldwide, and elevate Indian music to new heights. With REPRESENT's visionary approach and UMG's global network and support, we are confident this collaboration will help shine a spotlight on some of India’s most exciting young talent."

Aayushman Sinha, Founder and CEO, REPRESENT enthuses his thoughts on the partnership, “Having worked with Universal Music Group across quite a few of our artists’ releases in the past and have been fortunate to be aligned in our thoughts to elevate the overall music industry and provide a platform for Indian artists to take their music global. This partnership is a step closer to achieving that. We bring some of our ace independent artists to the table as part of this deal and UMG brings its extensive resources and expertise – together driving the future of music. So excited to start this new chapter and I can’t wait to see where we go from here on.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, EVP & Head of Content, Universal Music Group India, "This partnership signifies another milestone for the Indian music community. With REPRESENT's impressive roster of artists and UMG's vast expertise, we are poised to create new opportunities for their artists to resonate with millions of music fans worldwide. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and help foster a thriving ecosystem for artists in India."

In recent years, UMGI has led the Indian music market in reflecting the diversity of genres and languages of music within the country. This strategic partnership with REPRESENT, alongside previously announced partnerships with Desi Melodies & TM Ventures, and the success achieved by UMG’s own VYRL labels, has transformed and kickstarted a new wave of original artist content that is captivating India’s music fans and charts, and further underscores UMG India's ambition to help shape the artist ecosystem, whilst supporting the independent music scene and vibrant music culture in India.