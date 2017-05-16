Arijit Singh's 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' just another heartbreak song

MUMBAI: The latest track to release from the 'Raabta' album is 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' and it happens to be yet another Arijit Singh number. However, this track fails to reach the structure that the earlier 2017 Arijit songs like ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ (Half Girlfriend), ‘Haareya’ (Meri Pyaari Bindu) and ‘Zaalima’ (Raees) have.

‘Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan’ captures the emotional journey of Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Saira (Kriti Sanon) as they fall apart and long to be with each other. JAM8’s music brings out this clearly, but it fails to stand out of the clutter.

The track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has also written lyrics for the earlier released tracks of the album. He does justice with his words.

Arijit who hasn’t just sung the track but has also played the acoustic guitar with Roland Fernandes sounds himself. The bass by Roland Fernandes is outstanding.

Check the track here –

Arijit has also sung ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ from ‘Raabta’. The song is currently topping all the charts.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, ’Raabta’ is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series and is slated to release on the 9 June 2017.