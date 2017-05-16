RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  16 May 2017 14:37 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh's 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' just another heartbreak song

MUMBAI: The latest track to release from the 'Raabta' album is 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' and it happens to be yet another Arijit Singh number. However, this track fails to reach the structure that the earlier 2017 Arijit songs like ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ (Half Girlfriend), ‘Haareya’ (Meri Pyaari Bindu) and ‘Zaalima’ (Raees) have.

‘Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan’ captures the emotional journey of Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Saira (Kriti Sanon) as they fall apart and long to be with each other. JAM8’s music brings out this clearly, but it fails to stand out of the clutter.

The track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has also written lyrics for the earlier released tracks of the album. He does justice with his words.

Arijit who hasn’t just sung the track but has also played the acoustic guitar with Roland Fernandes sounds himself. The bass by Roland Fernandes is outstanding.

Check the track here –

Arijit has also sung ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ from ‘Raabta’. The song is currently topping all the charts.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, ’Raabta’ is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series and is slated to release on the 9 June 2017.

Tags
Arijit Singh Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan Raabta Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga Half Girlfriend Haareya Meri Pyaari Bindu Zaalima Raees
Related news
Reviews | 08 May 2017

'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' impresses again with a duet version

MUMBAI: Akshay Roy's most awaited film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' is all set to release this weekend. But, before the premier, the makers decided on treating the YRF fans with a duet version of ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'.

read more
Reviews | 08 May 2017

'Sadda Move' fails to impress musically, lyrically and choreographically

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan's upcoming mystery film 'Raabta' launched its third song today and we must say that the team has done an awful job.

read more
Reviews | 04 May 2017

'Khol Ke Baahein' an inspirational track

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ is creating buzz with each new song release, that let you sneak into a new chapter of the film.

read more
Reviews | 27 Apr 2017

The title track of 'Raabta' and Deepika Padukone fails to amaze

MUMBAI: The title track of ‘Raabta’ featuring the ‘ever so gorgeous’ Deepika Padukone is out on T-Series.

read more
Reviews | 26 Apr 2017

'Thodi Der' a musical treat by Farhan Saeed

MUMBAI: The latest track from Mohit Suri’s ‘Half Girlfriend’ is here and it is indeed a treat for the one’s trying to get their way through the emotion called ‘love’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM announces its existence in 30 cities
,

MUMBAI: Announcements are usually followed by its typical pattern of emails but MY FM tried an iread more

News
Jharkhand urged to encourage growth of community radio in state

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand should make use of community radio to ensure last mile reach.read more

News
Aligarh Muslim University to get slot on AIR's Urdu service

NEW DELHI: The Aligarh Muslim University is to get a fortnightly one-hour fixed slot in the Urdu read more

News
Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualitiread more

Press Releases
Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rishi Rich shifts base to Mumbai; looking forward to Bollywood projects

MUMBAI: Musicians and artists from different parts of India come down to Mumbai to fulfill their dream, but it’s rare to see one move from London to...read more

2
Arijit Singh's 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' just another heartbreak song

MUMBAI: The latest track to release from the 'Raabta' album is 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' and it happens to be yet another Arijit Singh number. However...read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh bags PTC Punjabi Film Award 2016 for 'Raat Jashn Di'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has received an award for the song ‘Raat Jashn Di’ from the movie 'Zorawar' in the category of Best Music Director...read more

4
Ushuaïa Ibiza welcomes back Nervo Nation for six-date residency

MUMBAI: Renowned for bringing the world’s best artists to party their dazzling poolside stage, have just confirmed another huge collaboration with...read more

5
TCTS presents music video for his latest single

Mumbai: Manchester-based producer TCTS has today unveiled the official music video for his latest single ‘Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)' feat. Sage The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group