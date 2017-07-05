RadioandMusic
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music is by Pritam.

Once again Arijit managed to touch us by being the voice for the video ‘Phir Wahi’, a song that depicts the relationship between a son and his dad. It shows the sweet and sour memories between them. The song stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Arijit’s soothing voice and Pritam’s music takes us down through the memory lane, all the realizations we have after losing someone special. They managed to do justice to Amitabh Bhattacharya’s touching lyrics.

The song is about all the broken dreams left behind, all the moments that they won’t have any more, all the things that are left to do and say. A song that depicts how hard it is to let of the person you love, and how you can’t let go even if you want to.

Check out the touching song below:

