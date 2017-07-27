Hawayein- A fresh breeze of romance

MUMBAI: Another melodious track Hawayein from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. This is a beautifully crafted composition. The song surely makes you fall in love with the tune, lyrics and the voice of it.

The song is delightfully penned by Irshad Kamil. Arijit Singh’s voice adds the perfect flavour of romance to the track. The music composed by Pritam, keeps you mesmerised till the end. The locations shown in the track are perfect.

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance and expressions and he lives up to that image here. The always pretty looking actress Anushka Sharma also looks stunning in the song. Both the actors have managed to create a magical moment in this track.

While concluding, we can just say that this song will make its way to every playlist.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on 4 August 2017.

Enjoy the song-