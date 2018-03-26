Arijit Singh India Tour ends with a power-packed performance

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, the God of Bollywood music industry was to perform at MMRDA Ground, Mumbai and it was definitely meant to be spectacular. Hence, the queue outside the box-office, entrance, security checks or placing a good spot for the best Arijit view did not seem much. The young crowd at the MMRDA ground waited with bated breath to get a glimpse of the man whose, playlist kept them going through the long summer days. Yes, it may not be summer yet, in other parts of India, but Mumbai is scorching hot and if MMRDA couldn’t feel the sweat running down the spines, it definitely got a whiff of it. But, none of this got the spirits down as this was the finale of, Arijit Singh’s first ever India Tour. Mumbai was the final destination and one expected grandeur.

When the music first played and the lights lit, all eyes rolled towards the stage. The heart beats of the ones who purchased the tickets to get one glimpse of Arijit raced. But, what came in front of their eyes was Toyota’s latest model Toyota Yaris. This was rather disappointing for the Arijit eager audience, but kudos to the marketing team of the brand for making it happen. Yaris did get all the attention, but it was the melodious voice of Arijit Singh from the dark that got the crowd stretching their neck and foot muscles in an attempt to increase their height by a few inches to get a clear view of the stage. The LEDs did magnify the magnificent singer, but one wanted the view of Arijit with blood and flesh. The struggle continued for few minutes and then the music took over.

It’s rightly said that nothing is more intoxicating than music and Arijit’s voice did tranquilize all. The singer started with his famous songs, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Hawayein while greeting the audience and crafting a melodious environment. Over the next 40 minutes, music did all the talking, until Arijit decide on giving his vocal chords a 15-minute break. During these minutes the audience went quiet. Next, beautiful Anusha Dandekar took over the stage. There was some gift-giving session, but nothing interest the audience and the boredom slowly made its way into Arijit’s act too. But, the singer restored the energy levels in no time and one could hear the stadium echoing of Arijit songs like Pani Da, Dil Diyan Gallan and more. The singer also went on to gift an autographed t-shirt to a fan.

Arijit Singh’s band that includes three female singers, three guitarists and various other Indian and international instrument musicians received a bow down. The performer of the night also presented his existing songs in new style.

A two and half hour concert where singing is the only motto is not easy. Despite the heat, the singer was constantly smiling from his first song till the last, which was heartening. Arijit proved to be a real performer. He not only heard the audience demands but also fulfilled it for them. His latest song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a big hit. Although the singer wasn’t prepared to perform the song, he sang four lines only on audience demand, cute isn’t it?

Moving to the other factors of the concert, sanitation was not up to the mark. The stage was huge but it wasn’t set for the last leg of the tour. The lighting did not bring glamour. The only magical thing was Arijit’s voice that did make up for all the shortcomings.

Before moving towards the end of the concert, the legend made the audience sing his all-time hit song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. It was a moment to capture, as the entire first stanza was sung by the audience until Arijit went on to the next one.

Since the concert began, the first song in demand was Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The singer did not get off the stage until he wrapped up the show with Kabira and Channa Mereya.

The first-ever Arijit Singh Live in Concert – The MTV India Tour was a massive success. Beginning from his hometown Kolkata on 24 December, the tour then continued to cities like Indore, Pune, Hyderabad and more.

Unfortunately, the singer could not be with his fans in Guwahati, Jaipur and more due to unavoidable circumstances.

