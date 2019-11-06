Haq Se Hindustan concert in Mumbai brings 10 incredible hip-hop acts

MUMBAI: This month, witness the best of Indian hip-hop on one stage at the Haq Se Hindustan concert. A truly representative showcase of the incredible diversity within hip-hop, the event on November 14 at Mumbai’s Famous Studios will feature 10 acts from 7 cities performing in 9 languages. This is the first time this spectrum of talent, which includes some of India's most talented rappers, MCs, crews, and bands, will be sharing a common stage.

Haq Se Hindustan is a part of #HaqSeHipHop, a unique multi-platform hip-hop property launched by India's leading digital media firm Qyuki and the iconic music magazine Rolling Stone India.

Book tickets here:

Artist Lineup:

Prabh Deep (New Delhi)

Swadesi + Bandish Projekt (Mumbai/Ahmedabad)

Khasi Bloodz (Shillong)

Gubbi (Bengaluru)

Dopeadelicz (Mumbai)

MC Manmeet Kaur (Chandigarh)

MC Heam (Mumbai)

Raphopper (Amravati)

The Dharavi Dream Project (Mumbai) Zake (Mumbai) Rolling Stone India and Qyuki have been early supporters and stakeholders in India’s hip-hop ecosystem from its fledgling days, and with Haq Se Hindustan, both endeavor to give the diverse hip-hop voices in India a definitive mouthpiece they can claim as their own.

Says Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor, Rolling Stone India, “There’s so much more to Indian hip-hop than what we have seen so far, and with Haq Se Hindustan we hope to present the incredible multi-cultural expressions India has to offer across all five elements in hip-hop: from rapping, b-boying, beatboxing, DJing and graffiti. There’s no denying India is witnessing a mini-revolution in hip-hop the established artists are consolidating their influence while the emerging talent is claiming their part.”

The core idea behind #HaqSeHindustan is to bring to focus the true hip-hop representatives from the North, South, East, West, and North-East of India.



Samir Bangara, Co-Founder & MD, Qyuki, says, “The beauty of Indian hip-hop can be best witnessed in its linguistic and regional diversity. With Haq Se Hindustan, which is the live leg of our newly launched property #HaqSeHipHop, we want to bring as many voices into the spotlight as possible. The message is clear, hip-hop belongs to everyone. Hip-hop humara hai.”