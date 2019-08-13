Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's new EP 'K I N G' is an amalgamation of juicy basslines, catchy hooks and hard-hitting lyrical delivery.

The EP is self-produced by Prabh Deep and features a string of guest appearances by some of Delhi's finest musicians like Hashbass, Chazz, Archit Anand and also some additional vocals by Hrjs and Tansolo who also feature on The One Eight Project. K I N G details Prabh Deep's versatility as a songwriter - deftly switching between smooth, wavy pop-hooks and raucous political verses.

The album is available now on JioSaavn, Spotify, Apple Music, and more platforms. You can download, buy or stream the album here:

The video for title track K I N G was shot in Kashmir almost 24 hours before the lockdown. The song features Tansolo and Hashbass. The video was shot by Xo Visuals. Prabh Deep will also be launching official K I N G merchandise soon. Watch the full video on YouTube.

Prabh Deep has also embarked on a nationwide tour to promote the EP. He will be supported by DJ Nash Jr. on tour and many local artists in different cities. Find out more about the tour and tickets here:

Get your tickets here: https://www.ticketfairy.com/tour/k-i-n-g-india-tour-prabh-deep