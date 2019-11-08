For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  08 Nov 2019 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Day-wise schedule and day tickets for the tenth edition of Bacardi Nh7 Weekender Pune announced

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival is almost here! With just 3 weeks to go before the gates open to Year 10 of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the festival has announced the release of Friday and Weekend tickets for fans to see their favourite acts.

Following a very successful fifth edition in Meghalaya in November last week, the Pune edition, which marks a decade of the happiest music festival, will feature the likes of Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), Opeth, Kodaline, Kokoroko, Wadalis, A. Hariharan and more over the span of 3 days across 6 stages, including one dedicated to the best comedy acts from India and across the globe. Music fans and festival attendees alike can now choose to attend either on a single day, over the weekend, or get season passes for access to all days of the festival.

A few additions to the lineup were also announced. In a first, the festival will feature mentalist Suhani Shah, as well as Australian comedians Blake Freeman, Tom Cashman and Michelle Brasier. In addition, the festival will have a lineup of hip hop dancers, boosting the strong Hip Hop lineup that the festival has assembled this year - including Dreamville Showcase’s Earthgang and Cozz, Raja Kumari, Swadesi, Brodha V and more. These include BFAB Crew as well as the Breezer Vivid Shuffle All Stars - Bboy Lil Ron, Bboy Nevermind and winners of India’s biggest hip-hop dance festival Bboy Wild Child and Neeraj. 

The day wise lineup is as follows:

29 Nov, Friday

Kodaline| Azamaan Hoyvoy | Black Letters | Cut A Vibe | Dee En | DJ Ishani | Easy Wanderlings | Faridkot | Fiddler's Green | Indian Ocean | MadStarBase | Malfnktion ft. Shayan | Midival Punditz | Parvaaz | Pia Collada | Raghav Meattle + Guests | RITVIZ |Swarathma | Shorthand | Sid Sriram | Submarine in Space

Comedy

Bassi | Kanan Gill | Pavitra Shetty | Prashasti Singh | Raunaq Rajani | Samay Raina | Sumit Sourav | Supriya Joshi | Surbhi Bagga | Tape-A-Tale Showcase |Tom Cashman

Dance

BFAB Crew

____________________

30 Nov, Saturday

Opeth | Kokoroko | Wadalis | Dreamville Showcase: Earthgang and Cozz | adL x kly ft. Dappest | Arunaja | Bhayanak Maut | Boombay Djembe Folas | Devoid | Enkore | Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests |Gutslit | Many Roots Ensemble | PENGSHUi | Ramya Pothuri | Saltwater |The Koniac Net | The Soul | Underside | Yung.Raj

Comedy

Aadar Malik | Anirban Dasgupta | Biswa Kalyan Rath | Mentalism by Suhani Shah | Michelle Brasier | Rueben Kaduskar | Shaad Shafi Shreeja Chaturvedi | Sumukhi Suresh | Tape-A-Tale Showcase | Zakir Khan

Dance

Breezer Vivid Shuffle All Stars: Bboy Lil Rohn, Bboy NeverMind, Bboy Wild Child, Neeraj

1 Dec, Sunday

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker | A. Hariharan: Soul India | Aarifah | Anand Bhaskar Collective | BLOT! (Live) | Brodha V | Chrms | Ditty | Fopchu Garden City Movement | Hanumankind | IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE | Job Kurian | Kavya x Chaz | Kumail (Live) | Lifafa | Okedo |Raja Kumari | Sandunes | Swadesi | Water & Rum

Comedy

Aakash Gupta | Alex The Comedian | BhaDiPa Showcase | Blake Freeman |Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar and Kautuk | Kenny Sebastian | Neeti Palta Neetu Bharadwaj | Prathyush Chaubey | Rahul Subramanian | Sejal Bhat | Shankar Chugani | Sonali Thakker | Urooj Ashfaq | Varun Thakur

Since its inception in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

