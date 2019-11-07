Echoes of Earth music festival on 7 & 8 Dec 2019 in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Echoes of Earth, Bangalore’s very own music festival is back with its fourth edition on the 7 and 8 of December. Hosted amidst the lush greens, Echoes of Earth celebrates music, art, and culture. The festival presents a stellar line-up with sounds of electronic music, world fusion, underground techno, house, Indian folk, and more, spread across 4 uniquely designed stages.

A convergence of music, arts, and culture, Echoes of Earth is a celebration of the environment, and a platform to spread a larger message – preservation and conservation of the earth. In collaboration with artists from across the globe, the entire festival is largely produced using upcycled and recycled concepts which can be seen as large stages and installations.

With their theme ‘The Sanctuary’, Echoes will pay tribute to the splendid endangered species in India and the world. The festival aims to create awareness of the importance to preserve and protect these species through -- pre-event workshops, panel discussions, film screenings and much more.

Some of the artists performing this year are , - (((O))) Acid Pauli, Chrms, Daniel Waples, Fakear, Garden City Movement, Gauley Bhai, Jitter, Kavya X Chaz, Khaasi Bloodz Ft. Meba Ofilia, La P'tite fumee, Lifafa, Maksim Dark, Mathame, Natasha Diggs, Prabh Deep, Sarathy Korwar, Season Affected Beats, Shigeto Live Ensemble, Stalvart John and The Soul

Date: 7 and 8 December 2019

Venue: Hosted amidst the lush green at the outskirts of Bangalore, India