Schedule for Bacardi NH weekender Meghalaya now live!

MUMBAI: The countdown to BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender - India’s happiest music festival has begun! The Meghalaya edition is around the corner, and the festival has just released the day wise split of artists as well as day tickets. Fans can now buy tickets for 1 November, 2 November, or season tickets for both days to attend the happiest music festival at Wenfield, The Festive Hills, Thadlaskein. Conceptualized by OML, the festival will travel to Pune from 29 November – 1 December , 2019 after the Meghalaya edition where it will celebrate a glorious decade of bringing the best musical talent to music lovers.

Day wise lineup:

Friday, 1 November

Karnivool | Intervals | Shubha Mudgal | Benny Dayal and Funktuation | Across Seconds | Andrea Tariang Band |Antariksh | BLOT! (Live) | Blue Temptation | Fame The Band | Lo! Peninsula | Nothing Anonymous | Pakshee | Praveen Achary | Rafiki| Solr | Tanya Nambiar | That Boy Roby |The Koniac Net |Zokhuma

Saturday, 2 November

Marty Friedman | TesseracT | Soulmate: The North East Blues Special | Avora Records| DCF_Shapes | Gauley Bhai | Imphal Talkies | Khasi Bloodz + Guests | Lifafa | Meba Ofilia | Minute of Decay | Pia Collada | Raja Kumari | Saptak Chatterjee | Sarathy Korwar | Shorthand | SickFlip | Small Axe Sound | Tejas | The Soul | When Chai Met Toast

Since its inception in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

The 10th edition of the concert will be held in Pune from 29 Nov -1 Dec soon after the concert in Meghalaya from 1-2 November 2019.

