RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Dec 2018 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari raps for Katrina Kaif in ‘Husn Parcham’

Sony music India artist Raja Kumari has added another feather to her cap by rapping for the gorgeous Katrina Kaif in Husn Parcham, from the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan film Zero.

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari, has Katrina Kaif's Babita Kumari flaunting her glamorous avatar.

Raja Kumari said, “Shah Rukh actually called me and it was one of the craziest moment of my life. He told me he was a fan of my music and wanted to work with me on his next film.”

SRK himself co-wrote the lyrics with me and Katrina Kaif absolutely killed her performance. This is what my Bollywood dreams are made of."

Tags
Raja Kumari Bhoomi Trivedi Katrina Kaif SRK
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2018

Raja Kumari's new single 'Shook' is all fire

MUMBAI: Powerhouse rapper and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released her brand new single Shook that has been getting rave reviews from the international press.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Jun 2018

Grammy award nominated Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It'

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural powerhouse and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari releases an inspired new single today, “I Did It”. The video has been shot by the multi-talented American director, video editor and filmmaker Matt Alonzo and features Raja Kumari dancing to a mix of Indian ethni

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jun 2018

Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It'

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural powerhouse and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari releases an inspired new single today, I Did It.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Dec 2017

Rap legend Wiz Khalifa took India by storm at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 2

MUMBAI: For the third day running, TIMEOUT 72 festival goers were unified and inspired by the uplifting melodies and irresistible beats flowing through Vagator's milky sands.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2017

Monica Dogra, Divine and Raja Kumari join TIMEOUT72 line-up

MUMBAI: With less than a month to go, the much awaited music festival, TIMEOUT72 which is scheduled to be held at Vagator, Goa on the 27, 28 and 29 of December 2017 has unveiled its entire artiste line-up.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music, India partners with Tommy Sandhu to present ‘Tommy’s Brownload’

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music collaborates with Tommy Sandhu, UK’s most popular South Asiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhaata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhaata, a campaign to create read more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group