Artists added to the lineup for BACARDI NH7 WEEKENDER Pune

MUMBAI: The countdown to the tenth edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender - India’s happiest music festival has begun! The Pune edition is just about a month away, and the happiest music festival has added Indian Ocean, Faridkot, Swarathma, Midival Punditz, Indian, Fiddler’s Green, Azamaan Hoyvoy Dee En, and Easy Wanderlings to the lineup. This year also marked 30 years of Indian Ocean’s music, so the festival is thrilled to be celebrating the occasion at its 10th year edition. The new additions are a mix of artists who have played at previous editions of the festival multiple times, and newer ones that people can discover. Previously announced artists on the lineup include Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker, Kodaline, Opeth, Kokoroko, Dreamville Showcase (Earthgang and Cozz) and the Wadalis. The Pune edition is taking place from November 29 to December 1 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road, and tickets can be purchased at

Conceptualized by OML, the festival will travel to Pune from 29 November -1 December , 2019 after the Meghalaya edition on November 1-2, 2019, where it will celebrate a glorious decade of bringing the best musical talent to music lovers.

Since its inception in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

Details about the new artists announced:

1. DEE EN

Based in New Delhi, DEE EN has been active as an independent psych/ synth rock band for just over a year now. They have released a couple of EP's and have played at the Magnetic Fields Festival, Ziro Festival of Music and most recently Pagal Haina's Songbird Session with Lifafa.

Dee En's live performances are marked by an overall aesthetic as part of their light design and visuals. Their notion of implementing technology with the art has led on to stage set ups involving analogue tvs, circuit lamps etc set in a harmonious environment.

2. FARIDKOT

Starting out in 2008, Faridkot has been a regular act on Delhi stages and beyond. Riding early on the wave of sufi music influx that is still flowing in they have carved out a cult following for themselves in the North. Faridkot’s music is a mixture of shifting blues guitars and harmonic love melodies blended around a thumping percussion and bass. They often describe themselves in certain circles as ‘Confused Pop’.

3. AZAMAAN HOYVOY

Azamaan Hoyvoy is a Mumbai based, singer-songwriter who is heavily influenced by R&B, Soul, Funk and Jazz. His debut EP 'ELFL' hit the shores in August this year which showcases his unique take on meticulous song writing and jazz infused R&B.

4. FIDDLER' GREEN

Fiddler's Green is an acoustic world folk jam band from Kolkata, India comprising of an eclectic blend of various genres of music. Their songs invite the listener to embark on a journey through popular as well as rare, old and forgotten musical traditions – sonically connecting the sounds of the subcontinent with folklore stories from around the world.

5. MIDIVAL PUNDITZ

The duo of Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj A.K.A Midival Punditz are often referred to as the pioneers of Indian Electronic music. They helped craft the electronic music wave that emerged in past 2 decades from the Indian Subcontinent and are now considered a global brand. Their musical style takes inspiration from deep rooted and traditional Folk, Classical and Sufi music from India but with a western club, dance and electronica twist. They are one of the first Indian artists to ever sign with an international record label, Six Degrees Records in California and have toured the entire world steadily since they released their first album in 2002. Their music has appeared in numerous major films in Hollywood, Bollywood, TV series, Video Games, Product commercials and over 70 compilations. They are well known for their signature high energy shows with live musicians from the classical, sufi and folk music gharanas (schools) of Indian music. Midival Punditz are back in the studio working on new music which will be released in the form of two EPs in 2019 with remixes from exciting artists from all over the globe.

6. SWARATHMA

Swarathma is one of India’s top folk bands, based in Bangalore. Their sound is rooted in Indian folk traditions while leaning on rock, blues and reggae motifs. The visually electric and high-energy live act is among India’s busiest bands, having played hundreds of shows across the country since 2002. Swarathma is all about infectious on-stage energy. Their act is high on interactivity with sing-along sections, ad-libbed, repartee and the occasional couplet. It also features faux folk-horses and band members sporting Nehru topis. Swarathma’s appeal comes from sensitive songwriting and socially relevant lyrics. After their powerful second album Topiwalleh (2012) produced by Loy Mendonsa of the composer trio Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, they released a slew of singles and music videos that have gone to win critical & popular acclaim. Their outspoken music features collaborations with music’s biggest names such as Basement Jaxx, Salim-Sulaiman, Shubha Mugdal and Clinton Cerejo

7. INDIAN OCEAN

Formed in the early '90s, Indian Ocean has been one of the spearheads of the Indian rock scene. Their unique sound of contemporary rock mixed with classical, jazz and fusion have earned them a cult following. Their band has managed to maintain this inimitable sound in all their albums and have attained some rave reviews from critics. Some of the themes of their songs are sufism, environmentalism and mythology. Definitely exclusive in what they do, Indian Ocean have toured all over India and played all across the globe.

8. EASY WANDERLINGS

Easy Wanderlings is a musical journal of their cherished memories, about soulful conversations, escapades into the majestic wilderness, and of the feelings felt when spending quiet evenings at home. Set off in mid-2015, their music is an amalgamation of ambient pop, soul, and folk. The music of Easy Wanderlings has become synonymous to a soulful experience. Red Bull Music rated as the ‘Top 10 Indie artists to watch in 2018’. As a touring band, they have performed extensively across some of the country's finest and diverse spaces, from small intimate cafes, art galleries to the biggest music festivals in the country.

COMPLETE PUNE LINE UP (29 NOVEMBER TO 1 DECEMBER 2019)

Music

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Opeth / Kodaline / KOKOROKO / Dreamville Showcase - Earthgang / Dreamville Showcase - Cozz / A. Hariharan: Soul India / Wadalis / Sid Sriram / Sandunes / Garden City Movement / PENGSHUi / Midival Punditz / Indian Ocean / Swarathma / Raja Kumari / Ritviz / Underside / Gully Gang Showcase / Parvaaz / BLOT! (Live) / Bhayanak Maut / Gutslit / Brodha V / Aarifah Rebello / Azamaan Hoyvoy / adL x k.ly ft. Dappest / Anand Bhaskar Collective / Arunaja / Black Letters / Boombay Djembe Folas / Chrms / Cut A Vibe / Dee En / Devoid / Ditty / DJ Ishani / Easy Wanderlings / Enkore / Faridkot / Fiddler's Green / Fopchu / Hanumankind / IncInk presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire / BABE / Job Kurian / Kavya x Chaz / Kumail (Live) / Lifafa / MadStarBase / Malfnktion ft. Shayan / Many Roots Ensemble / Okedo / Pia Collada / Raghav Meattle + Guests / Ramya Pothuri / Saltwater / Shorthand / Submarine In Space / Swadesi The Koniac Net / The Soul / Water & Rum / Yung.Raj

Comedy

Aadar Malik (Sound of Comedy) / Aakash Gupta / Alexander the Comic / Bassi / BhaDiPa Showcase / Biswa Kalyan Rath / Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar & Kautuk / Kanan Gill / Kenny Sebastian / Neeti Palta / Neetu Bhardwaj / Pavitra Shetty / Prashasti Singh / Prathyush Chaubey / Rahul Subramanian / Raunaq Rajani / Rueben Kaduskar / Samay Raina / Sejal Bhat / Shaad Shafi / Shreeja Chaturvedi / Sumit Saurav / Sumukhi Suresh / Supriya Joshi / Surbhi Bagga / Tape-A-Tale Showcase / Urooj Ashfaq / Varun Thakur / Zakir Khan