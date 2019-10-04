RadioandMusic
Press Release |  04 Oct 2019 16:57

Jack Back delivers huge remix of Barbatuques 'Baianá'

MUMBAI: Pablo Fierro’s monstrous edit of Brazilian body percussion group Barbatuques Baianá has been slaying dancefloors across the world all summer, and this vibrant track now gets another big rework by the courtesy of Jack Back.

Taking things one step higher than Fierro’s excellent rework, which was to thank for the dominance of Baianá in recent months, Jack Back delivers a slightly tougher version. Maintaining the focus on the core elements, while laying them on a rolling, powerful groove. The track is a collection of building, teasing and dropping in all the right places.

This new remix was premiered during Guetta's set at BBC Radio 1 In Ibiza to a rapturous response. It looks set for big things since Fierro’s Edit became the most Shazamed track in Ibiza this summer, quickly approaching the 2 million streams mark and receiving plays on many of the world’s biggest radio stations. Time for Part 2 of the huge resurgence of Baianá.

Meanwhile Jack Back is skyrocketing, releasing on key labels such as Toolroom, Defected, Spinnin and FFRR, racking up a total of 50 million streams, a #1 position in the UK club charts and reaching the top positions of the Beatport charts. This year also marked the first summer with Jack Back performances on the white isle, with special sets at Hï Ibiza and Blue Marlin Ibiza.

Jack Back Barbatuques ‘Baianá Brazilian body percussion group Fierro Guetta BBC Radio 1 Toolroom Defected Beatport charts Hï Ibiza Spinnin FFRR #1 position UK club charts Blue Marlin Ibiza
