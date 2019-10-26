Scottish producer Wuh Oh releases new single 'Ziggy'

MUMBAI: Composer, producer and performer Wuh Oh aka Peter Ferguson has unveiled his latest single Ziggy via his own imprint Soft Style.

The track laces electro-synth sounds with glitch-hop edits and seamlessly showcases Wuh Oh’s talent for creating a hyper-modern clash of jubilant energy and off-kilter melodies. ‘Ziggy’ follows on from the success of his recent single Pretty Boy which was supported by BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong and remixed by the legendary producer Hudson Mohawke.

Wuh Oh has crammed a great deal of experience into his short musical evolution, aged just 15 his music was previewed along with a personal interview on Radio 1’s Annie Mac show and went on to release material on esteemed producer Ryan Hemsworth’s taste-making Canadian imprint ‘Secret Songs’.

Having previously performed on Vic Galloway’s BBC Introducing Sessions, TRNSMT and Electric Fields, Wuh Oh has recently completed a series of support shows with some significant peers – including electronica giants Orbital, New York slo-mo funk pioneer Com Truise and legendary turntablist and experimental hip-hop producer DJ Shadow.

Wuh Oh’s run of enviable support appearances have allowed him to develop his live show. Appearing onstage in otherworldly custom-made outfits, Wuh Oh crafts a surreal and inventive live experience that merges DJing, dexterous keyboard playing, self-styled interpretive dance and his sugar-rush pop sound into something rewarding and unique.