RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Aug 2019 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Rezz unleashes debut BBC Radio 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: Canadian artist Rezz made her BBC Radio 1 essential mix debut last weekend.

Built around her penchant for rich bass textures and eerie tones, Rezz’s two-hour mix delves into the producer’s back catalogue, as well as cuts from her recently released Beyond The Senses EP and her second studio album, Certain Kind of Magic. The Essential Mix also includes REZZ’s 2016 remix of deadmau5’s, Slip full tracklist below.

Tune here

Radio 1's Essential Mix - Rezz - BBC Sounds

Catch up on your favourite BBC radio show from your favourite DJ right here, whenever you like. Listen without limits with BBC Sounds.

Rezz’s Essential Mix broadcast came amid a stellar weekend for the Canadian, where she completed eagerly anticipated performances at Creamfields and on the mainstage at SW4.

Tags
REZZ Beyond The Senses Creamfields SW4 Canadian BBC Radio 1 Slip Beyond The Senses EP
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Aug 2019

Patrick Topping unveils five date 'Trick' tour

MUMBAI: Newcastle-born DJ and producer Patrick Topping has unveiled a European TRICK tour,  named after his burgeoning record label.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Aug 2019

Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-hour mix is a superb selection of her past and present productions.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Aug 2019

Martin Garrix and Bonn team up for collaboration on 'Home'

MUMBAI: Following the huge success of High On Life and No Sleep, Martin Garrix and Bonn have decided to reunite for their third collaboration Home.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Jul 2019

Sub Focus returns with infectious club single 'Solar System'

MUMBAI: Drum and bass pioneer Sub Focus returns with double A side club release, Solar System and Siren, out 26th July via Virgin EMI.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jul 2019

Anabel Englund drops new single 'So Hot' on MK's freshly launched AREA10 label

MUMBAI: US singer and songwriter Anabel Englund has delivered her scintillating new single ‘So Hot’, the first release on MK’s re-launched iconic Detroit AREA10 label, out 19 July.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's character-inspired Sacred Games playlists

MUMBAI: Whether or not you've watched the second season of Sacred Games, we've got something for read more

News
RED FM, ShowBox launch two new shows on music, culture, and Bollywood

MUMBAI: RED FM has collaborated with newly launched free-to-air mread more

News
Live101 teams up with Meet Bros to launch India's first 'Live Entertainer On Demand Platform'

MUMBAI: Live101 and Meet Bros have come together to launch a one-of-its-kind marketplace platforread more

News
Radiodays Asia Conference 2019: Meet the future of 'radio' and 'audio'

MUMBAI: Radiodays Asia is a new conference for Asia from the team who produces Radiodays Europe,read more

News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retainread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group