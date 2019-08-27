Rezz unleashes debut BBC Radio 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: Canadian artist Rezz made her BBC Radio 1 essential mix debut last weekend.

Built around her penchant for rich bass textures and eerie tones, Rezz’s two-hour mix delves into the producer’s back catalogue, as well as cuts from her recently released Beyond The Senses EP and her second studio album, Certain Kind of Magic. The Essential Mix also includes REZZ’s 2016 remix of deadmau5’s, Slip full tracklist below.

Rezz’s Essential Mix broadcast came amid a stellar weekend for the Canadian, where she completed eagerly anticipated performances at Creamfields and on the mainstage at SW4.