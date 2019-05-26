Amsterdam Dance Event announces France 'focus' country for 2019

MUMBAI: During Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), there will be a range of activities focused on France in 2019.

Amsterdam Dance Event director Mariana Sanchotene states, “France has been one of the most important and influential music territories for decades, and in more recent years a really innovative market when it comes to electronic music and its sub-genres, in both the popular genres and more underground sounds such as electro and hip-hop. On top of that the French technological scene has been a successful breeding ground for music and culture related start-ups. During ADE we aim to showcase the best of the new players as well as pay homage to the rich culture that France has to offer.”

The Amsterdam Dance Event has grown into the world’s largest club-based festival and most important conference for electronic music. The event continues to develop each year, with last year’s edition featuring over 2,500 artists and 550 speakers in almost 200 venues. The five-day event runs from 16 October through to 20 October 2019 and attracts visitors from over 100 countries and features every conceivable aspect of electronic music culture, with dedicated conference programming and an extensive day- and nighttimes art, film, gear, live music and pop-up program spread across the city of Amsterdam

The ADE Guesthouse to welcome scène in French Electronic Lab

Besides multiple events in ADE’s extensive conference and festival program, a major part of the 2019 focus will be the French get together at the ADE Guesthouse. On Thursday 17 October De Balie will be transformed into the place where key players of the French electronic scene gather, to detail and celebrate the renaissance of one of Europe’s house and techno powerhouses. De Balie, situated 200 meters from ADE’s main venue the DeLaMar Theater, is hosting a day of workshops, panels, keynotes and presentations featuring France’s most active and relevant players from the interlinked worlds of labels, streaming, publishing, event planning, marketing and distribution.

“It’s now 20 years since the French Touch, so we'll be presenting the new generation of producers and DJs; the emerging stars, and examine what has changed in the clubs and in the festival and live event scene. We will also outline key contacts for all of those sectors,” French Electronic Lab co-organiser and Technopol’s Tommy Vaudecrane comments.

“Our aim is to guide visitors towards optimising their business exchanges both in France, and with French companies abroad. Ultimately we hope to provide people with the tools to maximise their import and export activities and to facilitate networking and engagement with new talent,” he adds.

The French Electronic Lab is part of ADE’s 2019 celebration of France and the French scène, which is part of this year’s extensive Country Focus program in both De Balie and the DeLaMar Theater.