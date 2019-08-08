NEXT Music partners with Top 100 DJs to bring voting to their millions of users around the globe

MUMBAI: NEXT Music, the mobile music app committed to driving artist discovery, has announced its partnership with the world’s largest publicly-voted music poll the Top 100 DJs. The deal will see NEXT Music, formerly known as Beat Fever, bringing the definitive guide to the world’s most popular DJs to NEXT Music’s millions of subscribed App users.

Featuring thousands of live performances and hundreds of licensed songs, NEXT Music has created a virtual music festival where fans can discover, support and interact with artists. Over 14 million music fans in over 150 countries can catch live performances, tip artists or play a 30-90 second clip of a gamified song and buy the full-length version.

DJ Mag’s Head of Digital & Partnerships Simon Kelly said: “At DJ Mag we are passionate about innovation at the intersection of music and technology. NEXT Music enables electronic music fans to discover and interact with music in a unique and innovative way. By creating a seamless user journey between the NEXT Music app through to the Top 100 DJs voting platform we hope to give more music fans than ever before a chance to participate in the Top 100 DJs poll.”

Promoting Top 100 DJs, in aid of Unicef, NEXT Music is featuring multiple gamified songs and live shows of nominated DJs. Plus, players in NEXT Music can pull up top100djs.com directly from their mobile device, and vote with the touch of a button.

Voters in this year’s Top 100 DJs poll will be invited to enter an exclusive charity prize draw. One lucky voter and their friend will be flown to Amsterdam where they'll witness the crowing of the World's No.1 DJ from the Royal Box, flanked by some of the planet's leading DJs. Find out more or enter the competition at djmag.com/unicef

The lucky winner and a friend will be put you up in a central hotel for four nights and given passes to Amsterdam Dance Event, so they can check out the numerous parties and events the city has on offer. And they will also receive a professional DJ setup - courtesy of Denon DJ, a year subscription to Beatport Link so they can stream music direct to their new device and a lifetime subscription to DJ Mag so they never miss a beat.

100% of proceeds go to Unicef. To date Top 100 DJs has raised almost £70,000 for Unicef. With this money, Unicef has been able to provide enough vaccines to protect 815,175 children from tetanus.

This is the second year that the Top 100 DJs will partner with NEXT Music, formerly known as Beat Fever. NEXT Music involvement will once again drive further awareness of the Top 100 DJs poll, in aid of Unicef, via push notifications, an innovative global mobile marketing campaign, and activations around the exclusive Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony.

With over a quarter of a million votes received already in this year’s edition of the Top 100 DJs poll and the final day of voting, September 18th at 23:59pm BST, looming ever closer. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote at top100djs.com!