RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  20 Nov 2018 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

CHRIS YOUNG takes headline tour to the UK in 2019

MUMBAI: British Country Music Awards’ International Act of the Year and multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will return to the UK in 2019 for several limited engagement dates on his “Chris Young Losing Sleep World Tour.” Headlining stops are planned for Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in May with tickets on sale Friday, 23 November 2018. at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
 
The RCA Records Nashville artist made his inaugural trip across the pond in 2013 and has toured the UK four of the last six years. Special guest on the UK leg of the “Chris Young Losing Sleep World Tour” dates in 2019 is Stoney Creek Records’ rising star, Lindsay Ell.
 
Tickets for the UK dates of the ‘Chris Young Losing Sleep World Tour’, promoted by AEG Presents, SJM Concerts and Live Nation, go on sale beginning Friday, November 23rd at 9am (local time). Find a complete listing of tour dates and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

‘Chris Young Losing Sleep World Tour’ 2019 UK dates

Date

Market

Venue

Sunday, May 5

Manchester, England

Manchester Academy

Monday, May 6

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday, May 8

Birmingham, England

Birmingham O2 Academy

Thursday, May 9

London, England

London Eventim Apollo

Tags
Chris Young Manchester Glasgow Birmingham London Lindsay Ell Chris Young Losing Sleep World Tour UK
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2018

Hindus seek apology from London Royal Opera House for hosting culturally insensitive ballet

MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from London’s Royal Opera House (ROH) for hosting La Bayadère ballet, which, they said, reportedly trivialized Eastern religious traditions.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Nov 2018

Reggae festival Goa Sunsplash announces names for its 2019 edition

MUMBAI: India’s largest celebration of reggae music and culture, Goa Sunsplash, has since its debut in 2016 grown to become a much-loved fixture on the Indian festival circuit. Goa Sunsplash represents a growing awareness of reggae culture and will celebrate its fourth edition on 12-13 January 2

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2018

Music Journalist Robert K. Oermann honoured at third annual music row storytellers event

MUMBAI: Music journalist Robert K. Oermann was honored Monday, October 29 at the third annual Music Row Storytellers event, benefiting Music Health Alliance.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

UK based boy band THE VAMPS arriving tomorrow in India!

MUMBAI: British boy band The Vamps is back in India after two years. They performed at Global Citizen Festival that happened in 2016 and had a gala time with a lot of Bollywood names like Farah Khan, Vishal-Shekhar etc.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Sep 2018

Chris Young makes celebratory headlining debut at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

MUMBAI: ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist Chris Young played his first-ever headlining concert at Music City’s most massive indoor music venue, Bridgestone Arena, over the weekend, performing until after 11pm for a screaming, sold-out hometown crowd whose cheering reached 116 decibels throughout

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF 2018 Wrap-up: When the Global radio clan celebrated the vibrant medium amid the picturesque beauty of Malta

MALTA: The International Radio Festival aka IRF is one of the most eagerly awaited events for thread more

Press Releases
Sound Royalties and AdRev announce marketing relationship to benefit content creators on YouTube

MUMBAI: Specialty music financing company Sound Royalties is pleased to announce its new strategiread more

Press Releases
Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights
,

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie read more

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji unveils the soulful music album of its upcoming web-series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group