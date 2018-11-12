RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Nov 2018 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's chartbusters trends at no one and two

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has all the reason to celebrate this festive season as his two chartbusters Chogada Tara from Love Yatri and Kamariya from Mitron still ruling the roost on all major music charts. The two tracks are currently on #1 and #2 respectively on Mirchi Top 20.

Darshan feels blessed to have received so much love for both of his songs and due to the festive season, the tracks have soared even higher, “During Navratri Chogada Tara played across all Navratri pandals in the country and Kamariya too has been a favourite amongst the youth. With Diwali, the popularity of the songs has only risen further” says a source close to Darshan.

With the onset of the Wedding season, it’s likely that the two chart busters will hold their numero uno spots for a while. Commenting on the same, Darshan says he’s grateful to the audiences who have given both the songs so much love, “Im glad both Chogada Tara and Kamariya are doing so well. The response has exceeded our expectations and I’m really thankful to the listeners. With their love and encouragement, I hope to come out with more tracks that they enjoy in the times to come”

