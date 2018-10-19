Darshan Raval celebrates his birthday with a bang

MUMBAI: Indie hero, Darshan Raval celebrated the success of his biggest chartbusters in recent times, Kamariya from Mitron and Chogada from Loveyatri.

Recently he threw his birthday cum success bash at a suburban nightspot. The party went on till the wee hours of the morning and was attended by Anu Malik, Saleem Merchant, Rashmi Desai, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary along with Jacky Bhagnani, Aditi Singh Sharma and Indie Music label Managing Director Naushad Khan among others.

Well Darshan Raval is known to give hits like Baarish Lete Aaaa, Tera Zikr and many more Independent singles. With a bang of songs and fresh music he's given each time, people await for more of his music.