RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Oct 2018 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval celebrates his birthday with a bang

MUMBAI: Indie hero, Darshan Raval celebrated the success of his biggest chartbusters in recent times, Kamariya from Mitron and Chogada from Loveyatri.

Recently he threw his birthday cum success bash at a suburban nightspot. The party went on till the wee hours of the morning and was attended by Anu Malik, Saleem Merchant, Rashmi Desai, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary along with Jacky Bhagnani, Aditi Singh Sharma and Indie Music label Managing Director Naushad Khan among others.

Also Read:  After 'Kamariya' and 'Chogada', Darshan Raval releases 'Do Din'

Well Darshan Raval is known to give hits like Baarish Lete Aaaa, Tera Zikr and many more Independent singles. With a bang of songs and fresh music he's given each time, people await for more of his music. 

Tags
Darshan Raval Anu Malik Prince Narula Kamariya Mitron Chogada Saleem Merchant Rashmi Desai Loveyatri
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2018

'Laxmikant- Pyarelal' special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with the presence of legendary music composer Pyarelal Ji in the ‘Laxmikant-Pyarelal’ special episode.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Oct 2018

'Kamariya' becomes the biggest hit of the season with 100mn plus views in 40 days

MUMBAI: With the beats that are irresistible, a hook that sticks to you and Kamariya, a song that is number one this season, hits 100mn views in less than 40 days. Voiced by the talented Darshan Raval and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, Kamariya is also a dance rage.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Oct 2018

5 Things to watch out for on 'Indian Idol 10' this weekend!

MUMBAI: The singers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 have been regaling audiences across the world with their power-packed musical performances.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Sep 2018

Baazaar's First Song 'Kem Cho' released on Times Music

MUMBAI: After the huge success of Baazaar’s intriguing trailer, Junglee Music unveils the first song from the film titled, Kem Cho on Times Music YouTube channel.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Sep 2018

Govinda special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you back to the foot tapping numbers of 90s songs this weekend by celebrating Govinda Special Episode with the megastar Govinda.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM National Programming Head Ranjit Pathak's noteworthy take on Radio and International Radio Festival

The International Radio Festival, which is slated to be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018,read more

Interviews
Music to 'Cirque du Soleil' is inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, says Simon Carpentiar from BAZZAR

MUMBAI: Cirque du Soleil, world’s largest entertainment company, which will be making its debut read more

Press Releases
Online Music Marketing agency Moon Jelly announces official launch at Ade 2018

MUMBAI: With an ever-increasing number of DJs and producers trying their hand at making it in thread more

Press Releases
Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV Premiere Immersive Live Stream on Facebook at Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV join forces to live stream 21 world-renowned DJs performing eread more

Press Releases
Live Streaming for the first time at Delhi’s famous Ram Leela on House Of God App

MUMBAI: With the firm determination of giving a new definition to the religious space, House of Gread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group