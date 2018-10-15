'Kamariya' becomes the biggest hit of the season with 100mn plus views in 40 days

MUMBAI: With the beats that are irresistible, a hook that sticks to you and Kamariya, a song that is number one this season, hits 100mn views in less than 40 days. Voiced by the talented Darshan Raval and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, Kamariya is also a dance rage.

Says Sony Music, “When Jackky heard the music he knew it was it for the track. Darshan, DJ Chetas and Jackky worked on it for days. The result was outstanding and we can easily say that. Kamariya is one of the most popular dance tracks of this season. On the first listen , the song gets you grooving and we knew we had to work that up and we can only see this increasing every day.”

Jackky Bhagnani’s music sense and taste has always given some outstanding melody.

On the success of the song Jackky Bhagnani adds, “100mn is massive and that too in such a short time. I hear all the Societies / Garba nights dancing to this number and this makes me very happy. It is great to be working with Sony Music on this, together I am sure we will make this much bigger”