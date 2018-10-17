RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Oct 2018 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri DJ Sheizwood hosted Mata ki chowki with devotional songs

MUMBAI: To celebrate the ongoing Navratri festival, Dj Sheizwood had his friends from the industry over at his residence Arvinder Singh, Tarranum Malik, Saru Maini , Deepshikha Nagpal etc attended the devotional evening and sang in the praise of the goddess Durga .

DJ Sheizwood added, “Navratri is a celebration of all things pure, artistic, and prosperous. It is the most blissful time of the year. I wish everyone a very happy and cheerful festivity. Today singing in the Mata ki Chowki has a blissful feeling and looking forward for the next year for this auspicious time.”

