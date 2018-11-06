RadioandMusic
Press Release |  06 Nov 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Pratibha Singh Baghel dedicates new release to Pyarelal Wadali

MUMBAI: Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel whose soothing rustic voice can be heard nowadays in the beautiful song Adhura Lafz from the film Bazaar, has given her listeners a brand new release.

‘Tu maane ya na maane dildara’ the epic Sufi song from the Wadali Brothers, has been given the Pratibha touch and was released last weekend. “Once I had performed Tu maane ya na maane in front of the Wadali Brothers and they actually came up to me and told me that my voice really suited the song. That compliment made me feel like the happiest person in this world and it has stuck with me since then. I have been given a lot of love and support by them. Recently with the sad demise of Pyarelalji, one of the Wadali Brothers, the idea to recreate this song came very naturally and it is dedicated to him for the blessings that they bestowed on me,” says Pratibha Singh Baghel.

A beautiful yet simple video has also been shot for the song, which compliments the song very well by showing the right mix of the old sufi feeling with a modern touch.

