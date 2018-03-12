RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Mar 2018 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

James Bay returns with new album 'Electric Light' also releases 'Pink Lemonade'

MUMBAI: James Bay will release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Electric Light.

Starting today fans can pre-order Electric Light which will unlock an instant download of critically acclaimed single Wild Love and brand-new track Pink Lemonade. Premiering as Apple Music Beats one World Record today, Pink Lemonade illuminates another shade of Electric Light showcasing Bay’s evolution with a louder sound and transistor guitars. The song comes out right in time for his NBC Saturday Night Live debut performance on Saturday, March 10th with host Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther).

 After selling out his spring headline tour, Bay is also announcing details for his expanded North American and European run. Adding nearly 30 new dates, the tour takes Bay across North America and Europe making stops at New York’s Beacon Theater on 18 September and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on October 7th. Fan pre-sale for these newly added shows will begin on Wednesday, 14 March at 10am local time, with the public on-sale taking place on Friday, March 16th at 10am local time. Fans can gain access to pre-sale tickets with purchase of any item from shop.jamesbay.com and every pair of online tickets comes with a copy of Electric Light (offer valid for US residents only). Tickets can be found at www.jamesbay.com.

Aspiring to push his own musical boundaries with Electric Light Bay noted: “If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

 Composed in East London’s Baltic Studios, Bay co-wrote and co-produced Electric Light with longtime friend and collaborator Jon Green and brought on-board Paul Epworth [Adele, Florence and The Machine] to add final production elements to the record. Released on 8 February, single Wild Love has already reached ten million Spotify streams and counting in addition to racking up nearly three million views from its official music video co-starring Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things. Watch the Wild Love music video here. Across the globe it has earned widespread critical acclaim from NME, Forbes, Harpers Bazaar, Time, GQ UK, Rolling Stone, People, Clash, Billboard, and more.

