Italian music sensations MARNIK to set the stage on fire with their electrifying music

MUMBAI: Be part of one of the wildest parties in North Mumbai as The Stadium Bar (TSB), suburbia’s hottest hangout destination presents New Year’s Party with MARNIK, the Italian music phenomena. Emanuele and Alessandro, the talented duo of MARNIK are all set to captivate music lovers with their foot stomping music. So, put on your dancing shoes and let your hair down to indulge in an evening full of high energy, scintillating music by these internationally renowned artistes at this hippest party of suburbs.

Get ready to usher in the New Year with some electrifying music from this gifted duo who have impressed music lover across the world with their progressive house music. MARNIK is known for their distinct originals and tantalizing melodies influenced by trance and progressive house. MARNIK is popular for their tracks like Matador, Burn, Jump Around, Supernova and many more. Marnik is known for their chart buster tracks and are no strangers to the Top 10 countdowns. They recently collaborated with Don Diablo on Children Of A Miracle which garnered over a dozen million streams online in just a few weeks. Marnik has enthralled the music lovers in India and abroad with their official anthem for Sunburn 2015 & 2016 in collaboration with KSHMR. Their tracks Bazaar and Mandala where widely appreciated and huge international hits.

Book your tickets now and have a rocking party at the Stadium Bar this 31 December 2017 with MARNIK. Enjoy energetic music and irresistible fusion food and drinks.