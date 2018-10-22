EDX serves up stunning dancefloor remix of David Guetta and Anne-Marie's 'Don't Leave Me Alone'

MUMBAI: With 130 million YouTube and Spotify plays since its release at the end of July, David Guetta and Anne-Marie’s amazing collaboration Don’t Leave Me Alone has truly been the sound of the summer. Its future pop sounds were absolutely infectious, and there was definitely room for some more dancefloor-focused mixes. Up steps Swiss genius EDX to provide a stellar rework with his ‘Indian Summer Remix’.

Sweet arpeggios set the scene before Anne-Marie’s heavenly vocals enter over soft piano chords. The infectious bridge section unfolds as synth chords grow in intensity, leading us to the chorus where pleasingly phat bass, snappy beats and a feel-good melody invites us onto the dancefloor. The vocal cut-ups are used to great effect throughout the track, and the lush final breakdown recalls the slo-mo vibes of the original. The finale brings things all together for a rousing crescendo which really gets those goose bumps flowing.

Released via Atlantic Records, this is EDX’s second remix for the label in as many months, with his amazing version of Bazzi and Camila Cabello’s summer smash Beautiful meaning he’s in high demand right now.