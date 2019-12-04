For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  04 Dec 2019 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN announce new album Amethyst

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan will release their new full-length album entitled Amethyst on February 21, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Jonathan Dolese and Bruce Jordan with cover art by Diego Gedoz de Souza. Pre-order or pre-save the new full-length album Amethyst at this location. See below for the full track listing…

Amethyst features ten alternative metal anthems which showcase the band's emotional raw energy. Highlights on the album include "Scarz" which was written about singer Suzanne's personal experiences with bullying during her childhood, and as an adult in the personal fitness, and music industries. "Naked Alone In the Tub" was the most difficult song for Suzanne to release, as she didn’t want to share some of the darkest moments of her life as the lyrics talk about depression after life hands you a series of overwhelming blows. The third single from the album "Delusional" which goes in-depth about singer Suzanne's past battle with alcoholism and her path to recovery. This band has been through a lot over the years, and their songs reflect the struggles, defeats, and triumphs which have given this album a life of its own!

The band have also revealed a new music video for the first single entitled "Scarz" which was directed by Eric Dicarlo at Square Up Studios.

Watch it right now:

"Scarz is about how other people try to tear you down and no matter what, you must believe in yourself and keep fighting" says vocalist Suzanne De Iulio. "We wrote the song because people refer to us as not pretty enough, not smart enough, not thin enough, not young enough, etc… we have all been rejected for a lot of things, but we fight back every time! For the video, I wanted my friend Becky Stephens to be featured because she is one of the toughest women I know. She studies mixed martial arts and professionally competes in OBC. More importantly, we admire her dedication and discipline which epitomize the overall theme of the song."

Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, YouTube, and more at https://ffm.to/mggdam

For more information on Magg Dylan, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Tags
Magg Dylan Amethyst Spotify Apple Music Diego Gedoz de Souza Scarz Naked Alone In the Tub Deezernam
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Nov 2019

Meduza receives Grammy nomination for 'Piece Of Your Heart'

MUMBAI: Taking place on 26 January at the STAPLES Center in LA, Meduza will compete against Bonobo, The Chemical Brothers, Rufus Du Soul and Skrillex and Boys Noize for the category of ‘Best Dance Recording’.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2019

Swedish post-hardcore metal act ‘Through The Noise’ announce new 80's inspired 'Dualism - Synthwave Sessions'

MUMBAI: Swedish post-hardcore metal act Through the Noise have revealed a new eighties-inspired EP entitled Dualism – Synthwave Sessions. The EP contains retro, eighties-inspired synthwave versions of popular songs from their 2019 full-length album Dualism.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2019

Dua Lipa's new single video 'Don't Start Now' releases today

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is set to release her new track Don’t Start Now today.  Serving up a divine slice of pumping Nu Disco, Don’t Start Now is a pure adrenalin-fuelled, feel-good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Oct 2019

Rising talent Miki Rose returns with an electro-soul single 'Right Now'

MUMBAI: Following on from her genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1 (released earlier this year), Right Now channels electronic- house influences with seamless production from long-time collaborator El Train, while Miki’s warm, soulful vocals make a heartfelt plea for affection.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Oct 2019

Eclipse Records signs 'Tomorrow Is Lost' band

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is delighted to announce the signing of Tomorrow Is Lost to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tomorrow Is Lost exploded onto the U.K.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

News
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards

MUMBAI: Apple Music Celebrates with Global, Live-Streamed Performance by Billie Eilish at the Stread more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment's YouTube channel Shemaroo Filmi Gaane hits record-breaking 30 million subscriber base

MUMBAI: Another feather added to the cap of India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertairead more

News
Gaana enters shows and podcast originals segment; aiming to host India's largest podcast library by FY21-end

MUMBAI: India's largest music streaming app, Gaana has announced its first batch of platformread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group