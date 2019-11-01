For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  01 Nov 2019 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa's new single video 'Don't Start Now' releases today

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is set to release her new track Don’t Start Now today.

 Serving up a divine slice of pumping Nu Disco, Don’t Start Now is a pure adrenalin-fuelled, feel-good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another” explains Dua - “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made New Rules with”.

Since arriving in style in 2015 Dua's debut album has eclipsed 4 million sales worldwide and spawned 40 million single sales. It is officially the most-streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. She is also the youngest female solo artist ever to hit one billion views on YouTube and has won three BRITS and two Grammys.

Click here to view the video:

