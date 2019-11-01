Dua Lipa's new single video 'Don't Start Now' releases today

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is set to release her new track Don’t Start Now today.

Serving up a divine slice of pumping Nu Disco, Don’t Start Now is a pure adrenalin-fuelled, feel-good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another” explains Dua - “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made New Rules with”.

Since arriving in style in 2015 Dua's debut album has eclipsed 4 million sales worldwide and spawned 40 million single sales. It is officially the most-streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. She is also the youngest female solo artist ever to hit one billion views on YouTube and has won three BRITS and two Grammys.

