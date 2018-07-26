RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Jul 2018 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

DGTL BCN reveals their full Art and Revolution program

MUMBAI: Including a cutting-edge audiovisual performance and a revolutionary circular food court

Just two more weeks and DGTL will take over Barcelona for the fourth time. After releasing their full line up a month ago, anticipation is rising for this year’s edition which with its stacked line-up already promises to be one for the books.

 But as can be expected from the Dutch festival organization it doesn’t stop with music. After announcing the European premiere of Cluster 2.0 as their first Art audiovisual performance some weeks back, DGTL now reveals its full Art and Revolution program.

Cluster 2.0 teaser

For starters, SKYLINE, premiered on this year’s DGTL Amsterdam, will see its evolution on this year’s Barcelona edition, surely making quite an impact on every visitor entering the festival grounds. Created by DGTL’s Boris Acket and Bob Roijen together with contemporary artist Nick Verstand, the artwork features a tunnel-like audiovisual performance where carefully placed, sequenced lighting is combined with sound stimulus to create a surrounding experience for the user. The artists will face the challenge of adapting this 80-meter-wide per 7-meter-high audiovisual performance to completely different festival grounds, at none place other than the festival’s main entrance. This audiovisual performance will constitute a suitable complement for the aforementioned Cluster 2.0, thus strengthening this year’s exploration of the meeting points between space, light and sound.

SKYLINE teaser

This year, DGTL combines their two pillars Art and Revolution into one waste art sculpture. Collec, a local design studio, has created big waste sculptures made out of the plastic waste DGTL collected during the Barcelona Beach Clean-up which the festival organization initiated in June. During this day, DGTL together with Oceanic Global and Nike Box Barcelona, teamed up with 100 volunteers and collected a total of 40 bags packed to the brim full of plastics such as bottles, straws, cigarettes and such which were collected on the beach of Barcelona. The Beach Clean-up is captured in some moving photographs by local photographer Chechu Pajares which are displayed at this year’s festival on big prints at an on-site photo exhibition to raise awareness amongst the visitors.

Beach Clean-up recap

But as not has gone unnoticed, DGTL has been taking strides towards their mission to become the world’s first zero-waste circular festival by 2020. From previous sustainable implementations such as meat-free catering, to banning single use plastic cups and even urine recycling, to launching this year’s circular food court. After a successful try-out in Amsterdam earlier this year, DGTL is also in Barcelona taking the next step to circularity: Zero food waste. Any residual bio-organic waste, as well as biodegradable disposables of the food court will be converted into compost over the course of 6 months which will be distributed to local farmers. This results in DGTL BCN being completely food waste free this year.

Last but not least DGTL have teamed up again with Barcelona Food Makers to stimulate the integration in society of groups that are at risk of social exclusion, such as refugees. As was the case last year they will take care of the meat-free catering in DGTL BCN’s food court.

 

Tags
DGTL Amsterdam Barcelona Dutch festival organization Chechu Pajares
Related news
Press Releases | 21 Jul 2018

Gorgon City announce eagerly anticipated album 'Escape'

MUMBAI: Gorgon City have delivered brand new track Hear That featuring D Double E, a dynamic production taken from the duo’s brand-new album Escape  the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sirens’ - which sold 70,000 UK copies, amassing over 160 million Spotify streams.

read more
Press Releases | 03 May 2018

Kompakt heads to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul

MUMBAI: With a number of selected club nights and festivals Kompakt will finally let the long-awaited 25th birthday parties drop onto dance floors worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Mar 2018

DGTL returns to Barcelona with a fresh line up

MUMBAI: After several editions of DGTL in Spain’s most vibrant city, the Dutch organisation announces its awaited return to Parc del Fórum for the fourth time.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Feb 2018

Dyro releases 'Amsterdam', out via Universal Music

MUMBAI: Dyro, one of the most diverse and unapologetic names in dance music, has risen sharply up the ranks since he burst onto the scene, capturing heavyweight attention from Hardwell, Valentio Khan and Diplo.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Feb 2018

Drumcode Festival announces inaugural line-up

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Swedish techno DJ Adam Beyer and legendary Dutch event producers Awakenings are teaming up to curate the highly anticipated first edition of Drumcode Festival.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group