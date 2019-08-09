'DGTL' expands to Asia with first edition in India!

MUMBAI: After years of preparation, DGTL is proud to present its first festival in Asia in January 2020. After successful editions in Amsterdam, São Paulo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), Barcelona (Spain), Madrid (Spain) and Tel Aviv (Israel), the unique DGTL concept will land on 11 and 12 January 2020 at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru India.

Ever since their debut edition in 2013, the global electronic music festival DGTL has significantly distinguished itself from other electronic dance events. With music, art and sustainability as their core pillars the DGTL events have claimed unchartered territory and by doing so created a unique position within the worldwide festival landscape. DGTL continues to conquer new grounds. As the Asian dance market has been rapidly evolving and growing over the past couple of years, the ambition to host a DGTL event in these booming territories has also grown.

DGTL founder Tom Veldhuis stated, “We’ve been eager to introduce the DGTL concept in Asia for a long time now.”

He further commented saying, “Talks to host an event in India have been going on for about three years now. If you look at the way the market is developing and evolving, now is the right time to introduce DGTL in India.”

Musically every DGTL edition presents an exciting mix of both international and local headliners, with upcoming talent seamlessly and tastefully blended in. This mix will also be the focal point during DGTL Bengaluru, with one international headliner that will make its DGTL debut!

DGTL festivals are known for their extraordinary locations, such as the NDSM docks in Amsterdam or the defunct book factory in São Paulo. Large art installations are an integral part of the DGTL experience during the festival, enhancing the overall visual aesthetic and feeling. As one can expect from DGTL, the Bengaluru location will also be enhanced in a way only DGTL can, creating a unique experience for its visitors.

DGTL Bengaluru is the first edition of DGTL in 2020, the year in which DGTL Amsterdam wants to become the first fully circular and climate-neutral festival in the world. To achieve this, multiple sustainability programs have been rolled out in recent years. Earlier this year, DGTL received the International Greener Festival Award for the work they have already done thus far. This officially makes DGTL the most sustainable festival in the world. DGTL has the ambition to also play a pioneering and inspiring role in that field in India.

