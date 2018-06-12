RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Jun 2018 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta will be joined by The Chainsmokers for two shows at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Summer

MUMBAI: David Guetta has returned to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the seventh season this year. BIG by David Guetta will takeover Ushuaïa Ibiza every Monday from 4 June to 24 September, and just as the name suggests, massive productions are in store with a huge lineup to match. This year David Guetta will be joined by no other than one of the biggest forces in dance music today, The Chainsmokers, for two special shows on 25 June and 16 July.

The Chainsmokers mix electronic, pop, indie and progressive into chart-topping sound that spawned hits like Don’t Let Me Down, Closer, and the collaboration with Coldplay Something Just Like This racking up over five billion global streams and seven multi-platinum singles. Gracing Ushuaïa Ibiza’s famous stage for just two extraordinary nights, fans can be rest assured they are in for an unbelievable celebration.

Aside from playing every major festival on the planet - from Ultra Music Week to Coachella - the trailblazing twosome have been nominated for and won for multiple awards, including the Billboard Music Awards for ‘Top Dance Song’ and ‘Top Dance Artist.’ Their debut record Memories...Do Not Open arrived in 2017 and landed in the top of the Billboard charts. Following the success of their chart-topping 2017 debut album, the electronic duo came up with their successful follow-up EP Sick Boy at the beginning of this year.

From the ‘Mammoth Main Stage’ to the iconic pool, Ushuaïa Ibiza is not known to compromise on lavish productions. But BIG by David Guetta is strikingly more extravagant than any other event. Featuring David Guetta, the most sought-after artist in the electronic music scene, tickets to his event are known to sell in a flash.

Tags
David Guetta The Chainsmokers Ushuaia Ibiza Closer Something Just Like This Memories...Do Not Open Don’t Let Me Down
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Jun 2018

Italian duo Promise Land deliver a killer remix of Blinders' Melt (Tasty) for STMPD RCRDS

MUMBAI: Blinders’, Melt (Tasty) has been a big hit recently for STMPD RCRDS and now Italian duo Promise Land have pumped more life into it with their huge remix. Tune into the track here:

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jun 2018

Klingande unveils dynamic remix package for latest single 'Rebel Yell' featuring Krishane

MUMBAI: Klingande reveals the eclectic remix package of his latest single Rebel Yell featuring Krishane.

read more
Press Releases | 29 May 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza announce line-up for Kygo's weekly Sunday night shows

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza has revealed an exceptional line-up of acts that will join the international sensation, Kygo, on the open-air club every Sunday this summer. The acclaimed DJ and producer have assembled a selection of the industry’s most admired DJs to join him on the poolside stage.

read more
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

Two Friends unveil back-to-back remixes both for Kanye West and their own single 'Just A Kid'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-natives Matt and Eli, aka Two Friends, have returned to the spotlight with a summer-ready remix of Kanye West’s iconic Touch the Sky, available now for streaming worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 22 May 2018

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike debut 'When I Grow Up' on stage with Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Belgium superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike was joined on stage by rap icon Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas 2018 for the debut performance of their upcoming single When I Grow Up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group