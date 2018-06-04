RadioandMusic
Emilie Brandt delivers her stunning third album single with 'To Love = To Suffer'

MUMBAI: The momentum for Emilie Brandt highly-anticipated debut album Freeform continues to ramp up release after release as she unveils yet another mesmerizing single with To Love = To Suffer.

Building upon her massive success following multiple high-caliber collaborations in 2017, Emilie Brandt has convincingly carved out her own creative lane with an impressive one-of-a-kind sound. To Love = To Suffer follows directly in line with her past work in the sense that her artistic nature knows no bounds and continuously takes on a wide spectrum of genres. From start to finish, her vocals immediately immerse the piano-driven instrumental with heavenly lyrics that elicit the perfect summer feeling. A drop filled to the brim with hard-hitting drums and elevated synths take the production to unimagined heights.

Following her initial two offerings from the project including an incredible collaboration with rising producer Diskover, Emilie Brand is positioning herself to have a masterpiece on her hands as the release date grows closer. Upcoming tour dates and additional music will soon be announced to fans everywhere so fans can stay on top of everything Emilie Brandt via her socials as listed below.

