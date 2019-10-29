Rising talent Miki Rose returns with an electro-soul single 'Right Now'

MUMBAI: Following on from her genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1 (released earlier this year), Right Now channels electronic- house influences with seamless production from long-time collaborator El Train, while Miki’s warm, soulful vocals make a heartfelt plea for affection.

Mixed at the prestigious Village Studios in Santa Monica, California by Alvin Wee (Pharrell, Maroon 5), Right Now sees Miki’s style progress as she boasts over 2 million Spotify streams, with TMRW Magazine recently dubbing her ‘one of British nu-soul revolution’s most interesting young artists’.

A singer-songwriter and Berklee graduate based between London and LA, Miki’s first introduction to the world was her collaborative EP “Over & Over” with El. Train which made the Spotify UK playlist upon release and hit number 14 on the R&B UK charts. The title track from the EP “Over & Over” was used for Hush Clothing 2016 Spring/ Summer Campaign. Miki’s songs have been in official Spotify playlists like R&B UK, New Dance Revolution, Dance List, and Apple music’s “Best Of The Week” in the UK and Japan. Miki’s strong songwriting skills have lead to co-written songs appearing in Netflix’s Honey 4, starring Teyana Taylor. Miki’s EP from earlier this year Nomad Diaries Vol. 1 was named one of BBC 1xtra’s Jamz Supernova’s Top five EPs of the Week and one single from it was added to H&M in-store playlist worldwide.