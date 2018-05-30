RadioandMusic
Disco Killers and Liquid Todd release an outstanding five track remix Compilation for 'Changes'

MUMBAI: With less than two months from the single’s original release, New York-based duo Disco Killerz and dance music veteran Liquid Todd just received the remix treatment for their fourth collaboration, Changes featuring vocalist Sophie Simmons. Out now on Crowd Records, a NYC-based indie dance label that is growing up fast, the production gets a facelift from a breadth of premier rising talents including the likes of Aiden Jude, Gil Glaze and Lanna, Zack Martino and LuxLyfe, Kue along with LA Riots.

The remix package kicks off with a soothing future house rework from emerging electronic artist Aiden Jude as he slows down the tempo just a touch to give the song that perfect summer feels.

Two artists to keep an eye on in the electronic music scene are Zack Martino and Luxlyfe as they are called upon to take their rework straight over to the main stage as they add their signature progressive flavour. Next up is Gil Glaze and Lanna who keep it simple and allow themselves to maintain most of the tracks original identity while taking the drop to a chilled house vibe that would be at home at any pool party. Kue, who is notoriously known for consistently supplying the perfect remix, transforms the instrumental into a melodic masterpiece loaded with some uplifting chord progressions. Rounding out the pack is Los Angeles duo LA Riots who aspire for a tech house-infused take that make it an ideal piece to add to a late night soundtrack.

