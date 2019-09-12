RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Sep 2019 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure unveils mesmerising 'Lost Souls' remix

MUMBAI: Creating show-stopping moments during her recent live sets everywhere from Coachella to Burning Man, Nora En Pure’s ethereal remix of Eelke Kleijn’s, Lost Souls is out now via DAYS like NIGHTS.

Maintaining the essence of the original, Nora En Pure works her deep, melodic and mystical sound into Eelke’s touching Lost Souls track, taken from his Moments Of Clarity album. Opening up the remix, Nora En Pure intertwines piano chords with delicate percussion in a stripped back fashion. Keeping Ost’s melancholic vocal piece firmly intact, Nora En Pure builds a serene soundscape, but uses a raw, deep bassline to serve as a reminder to the power behind her sought-after sound.

Tune here

Eelke Kleijn feat. Ost - Lost Souls (Nora En Pure Remix)

Preview, download or stream Lost Souls - Nora En Pure Remix by Eelke Kleijn

 With the summer months drawing to a close, Nora En Pure can look back at highlight shows alongside Black Coffee at XS Las Vegas’ ‘Art of the Wild’, Fisher at Encore Beach Club’s Elrow party and events with the likes of MK, Camelphat, Claptone and Fisher in Ibiza. With her Tomorrowland set racking up almost 500,000 streams on their YouTube channel, her return to Coachella and her Burning Man debut, Nora En Pure proves her versatility as an artist and blows crowds away at every stage she plays. With her own Purified events label growing into one of the most in-demand brands all over the world, she has successfully hosted events in Miami, New York, San Francisco and Palm Springs this year. With a Purified Prague show on the horizon and plenty more club and festival appearances before the year is over, Nora En Pure continues to set an example of what it means to work hard in the music industry.

Tags
Nora en Pure Lost Souls Tomorrowland music Elrow party DAYS like NIGHTS Moments Of Clarity Album Purified Prague show remix Miami New York San Francisco Palm Springs XS Las Vegas Art of the Wild
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2019

Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter 'Redone' comes to India

MUMBAI: Our generation’s most influential and loved record producer and songwriter RedOne is coming to India this weekend on an invitation extended by Klassique Events Goa and Morani Brothers

read more
Press Releases | 11 Sep 2019

Zeds Dead and Jauz link up for highly-anticipated dancefloor collaboration

MUMBAI: Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead and US DJ and producer Jauz have linked up on lethal new single, Shake, out now via Bite This! and Deadbeats.   

read more
Press Releases | 10 Sep 2019

Azadi Records collaborate with CanSupport India this ovarian Cancer awareness month

MUMBAI: Internationally, September is observed as the month for ovarian cancer awareness and is symbolized by the color teal. In order to show our support and appreciation for the incredible work done by CanSupport India, we’ve collaborated with Priyanka Paul (art whoring) to create a limited ed

read more
Press Releases | 06 Sep 2019

Sander Van Doorn presents Purple Haze in Dolby atmos at ade 2019

Following the announcement of his return to ADE with a special fifteen-year anniversary for his Identity Radio Show, pioneering Dutch producer/DJ Sander van Doorn adds another event to the festival’s calendar, this time at the illustrious Melkweg.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2019

Camila Cabello unveils two new songs 'Shameless' and 'Liar'

MUMBAI: Today, two-time GRAMMY® award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello shares two new singles entitled Shameless and Liar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp
PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the hread more

News
MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chatread more

News
Spotify acquires top music and audio production talent marketplace - SoundBetter

MUMBAI:  The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify Technology, todaread more

News
YouTube Music launched in Gulf region

MUMBAI: YouTube’s music streaming app, YouTube Music has now entered the Gulf region.read more

News
Event Capital and Hungama announce India’s biggest Navratri festival

MUMBAI: Event Capital, a part of Laqshya Media Group and Hungama read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group