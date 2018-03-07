RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 12:16 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix big winner at the Buma Awards

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix is the big winner at this year’s Buma Awards, one of the most important Dutch music prizes. The Buma Awards are for the composers and lyricists of the most played and best-selling singles of the previous year. Garrix took home prizes in both the national and international categories.

He received international awards for Scared To Be Lonely and So Far Away. Scared To Be Lonely was the most played and best sold single abroad, making Garrix the best musical export product of the Netherlands.

In the national category, he won three awards for Scared To Be Lonely, There For You and In The Name Of Love. Martin Garrix: “Thanks everyone for the support, 2017 was a great year!‘’

In the last five years, Garrix has won a total of 10 Buma Awards.

