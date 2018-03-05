India has always been a special place for me: DJ Makasi

MUMBAI: India’s premiere electronic dance music Holi festival ‘Holi Reloaded’ 2018 organized by Plus nine one, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment and Submerge, in association with Honor 7X, Lawman pg3 and Living Liquidz powered by Sai Real Estate consultant was fun-filled with the best Electronic Dance Music unfurling to celebrate the joy of colour of Holi.

Tomorrowland homeboy DJ Makasi, skyrocketing from Antwerp to the rest of the world rocked the dance floor with his chartbusters. Entertaining supporting performances by DJ Nina and Malika, Beyond 120, Julia Bliss, Muxka Jar, Twisted Bass, Ankytrixx, Siddhanth Kapoor, Avneesh, Brown Coat and many more kept the audience grooving. The sixth edition of ‘Holi Reloaded’ witnessed 16 artists performing Live on two stages churning out the best EDM on main stage and Techno at the second stage called “The Room”, India’s most upcoming music community for underground music.

The festival was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa. This year Holi Reloaded associated with Smita Thackeray’s NGO Mukkti Foundation to support the noble initiative of 'child Education' to deliver the message of “making world a better place through education”. India’s premiere electronic dance music holi – Holi Realoaded 2018 witnessed more than 12,000 people, with celebrities from television enjoying the festival of Holi.

“It’s been over four years since I am touring in India and I am very excited to be back. India has always been a special place for me and I love how it keeps evolving. Playing at Holi Reloaded was extraordinary as I got a chance to celebrate this colorful festival of togetherness with my fans in India”, shared DJ Makasi,

“We had an amazing response for the sixth season of Holi Reloaded. With DJ Makasi giving the audience a musical retreat and 16 artists performing Live on two stages, Holi Reloaded created an ultimate music experience for our patrons while celebrating India’s best Holi." shared 3rd Rock Entertainment Founder and Director Aarnavv Shirsat.

“Holi is about being uninhibited, about sharing your own joy with your loved ones, and the world. Holi Reloaded has been a really special occasion this year with a huge cultural celebration-an East-West mash-up that brings together the best of both world” shared Submerge Founder Nikhil Chinapa. “DJ Makasi is one DJ you need to keep an eye on. He explores different genres and innovates, mashing everything creatively. In doing so, he catapults the crowd in a raving frenzy again and again”, DJ further added.

“Holi Reloaded is the biggest EDM festival in India and it is immensely popular with youth, therefore, we have associated for the third time with them to promote young talent and music. Events like these help us connect and understand the pulse of Indian youth, thereby creating more visibility for Honor smart phones” said Huawei Consumer Business Group Vice President Sales P Sanjeev.

“Education is the key to a bright future and a better India. It is the right of every child for personal growth and to bring about a positive change in the society we live. At Mukti Foundation we thrive to provide education to the not so privileged ones and empower them with the ability to read and write for a better tomorrow. Holi Reloaded 2018 witnesses an affluent and educated crowd and serves as a perfect platform to promote this cause of supporting Child Education,” shared Mukti Foundation Founder Smt. Smita Thackeray.

Holi Reloaded’ 2018 was brought to you in association with Honor 7X, Lawman pg3 and Living Liquidz powered by Sai Real Estate consultant. Exhibit Magazine as Tech and Lifestyle magazine partner, Radio One as the radio partner and Mukti Foundation as the Charity partner.